Slick New Gopher Dunes Promo Video by Austin Watling

Gopher Dunes is an off-road facility for dirt bikes, ATV’s and UTV’s just outside of Courtland, Ontario. The facility features 4 off-road tracks, 3 trails, rider training, special events, racing, storage garages, and a Pro Shop which includes a service centre. This video by Austin Watling takes you through a tour of the facility.

Video & editing: Austin Watling

Music: Audio Jungle