Gopher Dunes SX Track | Practice Photos

By Billy Rainford

Since we’re here in London, ON this week at Delaware Speedway just southwest of the city, we knew riders would be taking advantage of the Gopher Dunes Supercross/Arenacross practice track, so James Lissimore and I headed over to see who was putting in the laps.

I shot photos and some video. We were joking about how everyone uses slow motion clips to make their videos look “better” in this new world, so James went all video on us this afternoon and is right now working on an Insta-banger to post later. He’s such a perfectionist that although he’s trying to be ironic with this slow-mo-filled video, it’s probably just going to end up being a great video. We’ll see soon…

Here are a few shots from this afternoon on a perfect day in Courtland, Ontario.