Gopher Dunes SX Track | Practice Photos
By Billy Rainford
Since we’re here in London, ON this week at Delaware Speedway just southwest of the city, we knew riders would be taking advantage of the Gopher Dunes Supercross/Arenacross practice track, so James Lissimore and I headed over to see who was putting in the laps.
I shot photos and some video. We were joking about how everyone uses slow motion clips to make their videos look “better” in this new world, so James went all video on us this afternoon and is right now working on an Insta-banger to post later. He’s such a perfectionist that although he’s trying to be ironic with this slow-mo-filled video, it’s probably just going to end up being a great video. We’ll see soon…
Here are a few shots from this afternoon on a perfect day in Courtland, Ontario.
I’m curious to see this Insta-banger video James is working on across my living room…
We’ll just go ahead and add this to our “Shawn Maffenbeier Serious Photos” file…
Nathan Bles made an appearance to pick up some parts. He’s actually back on a bike and will race The Corduroy Enduro this weekend on a 300 2-stroke. He says his back is still a little sore, but he’ll still probably win the race.
#66 Marco Cannella is 18 and just got his driver’s license. His mom was still there though. We talked about it, and I told her my folks rarely missed a ride either.
Shawn’s folk, on the other hand… “Here’s your bike and a box of stuff. Have fun.”
Joey Crown made an appearance. He’ll race this weekend at Delaware Speedway but not the final 2 of the series.
Joey will be doing the Singapore Beach Race when we’re in Quebec City and Hamilton.
He’s still got his knee taped up.
Marco brought an adjustable wrench and a hammer. I’m lying, he didn’t have a hammer.
James at DMX World Mobile HQ talking with Mike Judge.
The pits.
Is there a ramp company that can help Marco out? His ramp has a dangerous kinked/flex spot.
We talked about Shawn’s history at the Montreal SX and he was legitimately happy to escape unharmed.
Justin Roney getting his suspension dialed for a little Supercross.
Let’s see if this clip makes the final cut.