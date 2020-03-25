Hall Race Fuel Reduces Prices

Good Day All,

I wanted to connect with you all in the wake of these challenging times.

There isn’t much to say that hasn’t already been said – however – I wanted to take this opportunity to extend my sincere thanks to you all for the supporting Hall Race Fuel, Ltd.

For 2020 – our prices had initially increased in January due to a myriad of factors generally outside of our control. For some of you – you’ve already witnessed this increase – but others have not.

While the state of Canadian Motocross is still up in the air along with other racing sports and disciplines – it’s hard to think about fuel right now. That we agree on – one hundred percent.

However, in light of this – that’s not stopping people from getting out and riding on their own and having fun. Effective social distancing!

To try and lessen the financial burden while ensuring you are getting the highest performance race fuel, best customer service and longevity out of your investment – Hall Race Fuel is trying to do its part.

Effective immediately – I have chosen to significant shrink our profit on fuel in an attempt to pass on savings to you all in this challenging time. These new prices attached will hold – until further notice.

Everyone is hurting right now and maybe this will help us all still be able to get out and enjoy riding. A small break from the volatility and fear in the market and economy that has plagued the media.

Stay safe and please reach out direct to us if we can help with your fuel needs. We do have inventory at dealers currently and here at HRF HQ.

Please give our dealers time to make these adjustments. I will personally be supporting dealers financially whom have taken on inventory at previous pricing.

Thank you again for all your support – without it – we wouldn’t be here.

#ScrewChinaBuyLocal

Regards,Blake Hall



Blake C. Hall

OwnerHall Race Fuel, Ltd.

Distributor of Renegade Race & Performance Fuel

Ontario Region – Canada

M: 705.788.4283

E: hallracefuel@gmail.com

W: www.hallracefuel.com