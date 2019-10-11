Welcome to the Final round of the Rockstar Energy Supercross, and the Finale to the 2019 Triple Crown Series. Thank you to all the Amateurs for participating in the Parts Canada Amateur Open SX.



Here’s all the info needed for the weekend.



Pits/Parking

Hamilton parking is very slim, and majority of public parking has day rates, we ask riders and families to travel without trailers to save hassle, if you need to bring your trailer, most lots just ask for two parking spot fees. Bikes/Tools/Tables can be setup Friday afternoon between 6pm-9pm. We will have plenty of Indoor pitting, and security will be on staff 24/7. (bring a chain and lock to be extra secure). For the Indoor Pits, we will not allow any pop-up tents, ez-ups, etc. Bikes and tools can also be stored overnight Saturday with pick up between 8am – 11am Sunday.



Rider seating passes

For registered riders in Amateur or Pro you will be allowed to purchase 4 Rider Seating passes for family and friends, as well as a Rider and Mechanic pass. Passes can be purchased through the ticket box office the morning of the event. Cost per pass = $25



Race entries will be online only and will be limited entry and limited classes.



250 Pro

450 Pro



Peewee 50 4-6

Open Junior

Open Ladies

Open 50cc

Open 65cc

Supermini





Transponders

Transponders will be used alt all MRC Triple Crown events, if you do not have a transponder they can be rented on site for $40 and can be picked up at Pro rider tech.



﻿Riders Meeting

Amateur riders meeting will take place on the track by the main stage. Pro riders meeting will be taken place in a closed room, just beside staging area it will be signified by signage.



Pro Riders Tech / Rider check in

Tech will take place just inside the back of the building and riders/mechanics will need to sign waiver, show jersey, and bike for technical approval. PRO check-in and Tech – Saturday ONLY – 9am – 11am



Amateur Rider Check in

Rider Check in will take place near the staging area, and will have signage directing riders/mechanics. Riders/Mechanics will need to sign waiver, and confirm information is correct. Note this is an Online only sign up, so be sure to do so prior to arrival.

AMATEUR CHECK IN TIMES : Friday – 6pm – 9pm , Saturday – 9am 10:30am



