Hamilton SX Results
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour
First Ontario Place
Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday, October 20th, 2019
(Unofficial Results)
250
1st #19 Dylan Wright HON
2nd #94 Luke Renzland YAM
3rd #5 Tyler Medaglia KAW
4th #471 Logan Karnow KAW
5th #164 Dakota Alix KTM
6th #14 Tanner Ward KTM
7th #46 Marco Cannella YAM
8th #48 Westen Wrozyna KAW
9th #221 Mathias Jorgensen KAW
10th #97 Christopher DaSilva YAM
11th #11 Davey Fraser HSK
12th #248 Travis Delnicki YAM
13th #40 Guillaume St Cyr KAW
14th #41 Jack Wright YAM
15th #60 Quinn Amyotte KTM
450
1st #2 Matt Goerke KAW
2nd #54 Phil Nicoletti YAM
3rd #1 Cole Thompson KTM
4th #12 Cade Clason KAW
5th #519 Josh Cartwright KAW
6th #80 Sam Gaynor YAM
7th #384 Jeremy Pronovost YAM
8th #675 Kyle Dillin KTM
9th #28 Eric Jeffery YAM
10th #47 Michael Fowler KTM
11th #74 Ryan Derry KTM
12th #248 Travis Delnicki YAM
13th #73 Dario Zecca HON
14th #136 Derek Hamm HON
15th #197 Ty Shemko KAW