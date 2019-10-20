Hamilton SX Results

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour

First Ontario Place

Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday, October 20th, 2019

(Unofficial Results)

250

1st #19 Dylan Wright HON

2nd #94 Luke Renzland YAM

3rd #5 Tyler Medaglia KAW

4th #471 Logan Karnow KAW

5th #164 Dakota Alix KTM

6th #14 Tanner Ward KTM

7th #46 Marco Cannella YAM

8th #48 Westen Wrozyna KAW

9th #221 Mathias Jorgensen KAW

10th #97 Christopher DaSilva YAM

11th #11 Davey Fraser HSK

12th #248 Travis Delnicki YAM

13th #40 Guillaume St Cyr KAW

14th #41 Jack Wright YAM

15th #60 Quinn Amyotte KTM

450

1st #2 Matt Goerke KAW

2nd #54 Phil Nicoletti YAM

3rd #1 Cole Thompson KTM

4th #12 Cade Clason KAW

5th #519 Josh Cartwright KAW

6th #80 Sam Gaynor YAM

7th #384 Jeremy Pronovost YAM

8th #675 Kyle Dillin KTM

9th #28 Eric Jeffery YAM

10th #47 Michael Fowler KTM

11th #74 Ryan Derry KTM

12th #248 Travis Delnicki YAM

13th #73 Dario Zecca HON

14th #136 Derek Hamm HON

15th #197 Ty Shemko KAW