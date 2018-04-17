Hammertime Wants Your Questions. It’s Mail-In Time!

Hammertime Wants Your Questions!

Hammertime apologizes (again) for not feeling “inspired” about the Supercross in Minneapolis, but, get this, he actually wants to do a mail-in question column!

While we think of a catchy title for this column, send us your questions…any questions, to:

info@directmotocross.com

When we have enough questions – say, 5-10 – we’ll post them up for all to see. Hammertime has an opinion on EVerything, so feel free to hit him up with whatever you’ve got.

This will be good!