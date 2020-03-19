Hangtown CANCELED

Hangtown CANCELED

Statement from MX Sports Pro Racing:



Due to concerns surrounding the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, California’s Dirt Diggers North Motorcycle Club has announced it is canceling the 52nd running of the Hangtown Motocross Classic from the Prairie City OHV Park, originally scheduled for May 16, 2020. MX Sports Pro Racing, organizers of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, has continuously monitored the ongoing developments surrounding the coronavirus, both domestically and internationally, and has taken a proactive stance in discussing various amendments to the 2020 event schedule. Alongside event promoters, series partners, and race teams, MX Sports Pro Racing is taking a collective approach to determining a practical and effective course of action for each of the remaining Nationals, and the entire series as a whole. As details regarding the future of the 2020 season become available, official announcements will be issued to notify both series partners and our loyal fanbase.

Thank you for your patience,

MX Sports Pro Racing