We are very excited to announce our 2020 @gdrhonda team roster! . . . @dylann.wright will be making the move to the 450 class and will compete in the Triple Crown series! Dylan has signed a multi-year contract extension. . . . @_tannerward has signed a multi-year deal to join the team and will compete in the 250 class for the full Triple Crown series. . . . We have also signed up and comer @rydermcnabb164 to a multi-year deal which will have him competing in the Canadian MX Nationals along with select amateur Nationals! . . . We welcome this young all-Canadian #redrider roster and believe they are big part of the future of Canadian Motocross! . . . #hondaracing #gdracing #foxracing . . . Video by @watlingvisuals