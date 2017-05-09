Honda Unveils 2018 CRF450R, CRF450RX

Electric start with lithium-ion battery now standard on both models

MARKHAM, ON. (May 9, 2017) – Honda revealed today that the CRF450R gets even better for the 2018 model year, with electric start now a standard feature. Designed following an “Absolute Holeshot” philosophy that resulted in a downdraft-intake layout achieving optimum power and centralized mass, the revolutionary motocross model has been a huge success this year, with it being among the industry’s top-selling 450cc motocrosser. This year the electric start which was previously offered as an accessory, is now standard for 2018, as is a lightweight lithium-ion battery. Topping off the updates for 2018 for this model is updated suspension settings aimed at improving chassis feel and overall action.

Today’s 2018 model-year announcement also includes the updated CRF450RX closed-course off-road bike and the returning CRF150R mini motocrosser.

“It’s been amazing to see the success of the CRF450R this year, and we’re even more excited about this model with the improvements we’ve made for 2018,” said James Marchand, Assistant Vice President, Motorcycle, ATV & Power Equipment at Honda Canada. “In addition to the obvious convenience, the electric start can save valuable seconds following a mid-moto mistake, and with the use of a lithium-ion battery, we can still achieve an extremely light weight. These changes make the CRF450R more competitive, and of course customers can continue to count on the Honda durability, quality, and reliability.”

CRF450R

The CRF450R’s downdraft air-intake and fuel-injection layout achieves a potent, broad spread of torque, but it also allows for heavier components to be located as centrally and low as possible so that all that power can be effectively utilized. In addition, the vehicle packaging results in nimble cornering, while updated suspension settings to the Showa® shock and 49mm coil- spring fork improve handling. Corresponding with the addition of an electric starter (powered by a lightweight lithium-ion battery), the kick-start lever has been removed in order to shave precious weight. An updated ECU setting means power delivery is more useable than ever, and the big CRF still has great features like a titanium fuel tank, engine-mode select button, and wave-pattern 260mm front brake. Add it all together and you’ve got a bike that delivers on its promise of the “Absolute Holeshot.”

Color: Red Availability: July 2017