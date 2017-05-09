Honda Unveils 2018 CRF450R, CRF450RX
Electric start with lithium-ion battery now standard on both models
MARKHAM, ON. (May 9, 2017) – Honda revealed today that the CRF450R gets even better for the 2018 model year, with electric start now a standard feature. Designed following an “Absolute Holeshot” philosophy that resulted in a downdraft-intake layout achieving optimum power and centralized mass, the revolutionary motocross model has been a huge success this year, with it being among the industry’s top-selling 450cc motocrosser. This year the electric start which was previously offered as an accessory, is now standard for 2018, as is a lightweight lithium-ion battery. Topping off the updates for 2018 for this model is updated suspension settings aimed at improving chassis feel and overall action.
Today’s 2018 model-year announcement also includes the updated CRF450RX closed-course off-road bike and the returning CRF150R mini motocrosser.
“It’s been amazing to see the success of the CRF450R this year, and we’re even more excited about this model with the improvements we’ve made for 2018,” said James Marchand, Assistant Vice President, Motorcycle, ATV & Power Equipment at Honda Canada. “In addition to the obvious convenience, the electric start can save valuable seconds following a mid-moto mistake, and with the use of a lithium-ion battery, we can still achieve an extremely light weight. These changes make the CRF450R more competitive, and of course customers can continue to count on the Honda durability, quality, and reliability.”
CRF450R
The CRF450R’s downdraft air-intake and fuel-injection layout achieves a potent, broad spread of torque, but it also allows for heavier components to be located as centrally and low as possible so that all that power can be effectively utilized. In addition, the vehicle packaging results in nimble cornering, while updated suspension settings to the Showa® shock and 49mm coil- spring fork improve handling. Corresponding with the addition of an electric starter (powered by a lightweight lithium-ion battery), the kick-start lever has been removed in order to shave precious weight. An updated ECU setting means power delivery is more useable than ever, and the big CRF still has great features like a titanium fuel tank, engine-mode select button, and wave-pattern 260mm front brake. Add it all together and you’ve got a bike that delivers on its promise of the “Absolute Holeshot.”
Color: Red Availability: July 2017
CRF450RX
Currently being campaigned in the GNCC series by JCR Honda’s Trevor Bollinger, the CRF450RX already came stock with electric start, for 2018 the model gets a weight reduction with the removal of the kick-start lever and the same light-weight lithium-ion battery as on the CRF450R. The CRF450RX is based closely on the flagship CRF450R but with off-road-focused updates like a larger 2.2-gallon fuel tank, 18-inch rear wheel, side stand, optimized ECU and suspension settings, and more. When it comes to closed-course competition like GNCC, hare scrambles, and Grand Prix racing, the CRF450RX may just well be the ultimate off-road weapon.
Color: Red Availability: July 2017
CRF150R / CRF150R Expert
Honda’s smallest motocross machine is more than competitive against its two-stroke competition, thanks to a Unicam® four-stroke engine (based on the power plants of the larger Honda motocrossers) that offers a spread of ample, useable power and torque across the rev range. Suspension duties are handled by Showa, with a 37mm inverted fork and Pro-Link® rear link system, and new graphics for 2018 align the model with the CRF450R. In addition to the standard version, Honda offers the CRF150R Expert, which features larger wheels, a taller seat and a longer swingarm.
Color: Red Availability: July 2017
Honda also announces the 2018 Off-Road Models
CRF125FB, CRF110F, CRF50F all return for new model year
Just in time for spring, Honda is happy to announce its first off-road models for 2018, a mix of fun and popular trail bikes. The CRF dirt bike lineup is renowned for being enjoyable and reliable, and the three smallest models—the CRF125FB (big-wheel), CRF110F, and CRF50F—serve as great vehicles for exploring the trails and introducing new riders to the sport of motorcycling.
Demonstrating its commitment to this segment, Honda offers Junior Red Riders (JRR) a respected learn to ride program at home in Markham, ON as well as at partner locations across Canada. Thousands of riders of all ages have been taught at a Honda supported camp over the last several years.
“The Honda heritage of offering iconic, family-oriented, user-friendly trail bikes runs deep, from the Trail 50 to the XR75,” said James Marchand, Assistant Vice President, Motorcycle, ATV & Power Equipment at Honda Canada. “These CRF/F models continue to be a big hit with consumers because they introduce people to the joy of motorcycling, setting the course for years of enjoyment that can be passed from one generation to another. We’re proud to once again offer them for the 2018 model year.”
CRF125FB
When it comes to midsize four-stroke dirt bikes, the large-wheel CRF125FB strikes an amazing balance between performance and comfort, with the goal of delivering a safe yet exhilarating ride for eager enthusiasts. That said don’t think that this machine is reserved strictly for youth riders; countless smaller adults have fallen in love with this torque-filled 124.9cc engine, while the four-speed transmission offers an excellent platform from which to learn proper clutch usage. The CRF125FB’s 19/16 front / back wheel combo sports great travel suspension and a little taller gearing than most in its class. This bike is sure to produce plenty of smiles.
Color: Red Availability: July 2017
CRF110F
Taking cues from the larger models in Honda’s play bike line, the CRF110F delivers full-size servings of fun in a small, easy-to-handle package. Growing riders will love the ease of use provided by the CRF110F’s four-speed, automatic transmission, making this the ultimate stepping stone for those who dream of grabbing gears but aren’t quite ready for a manual clutch. This bike’s engine character is incredibly friendly yet still has plenty of power for bolder excursions on the trail with Mom and Dad. Perhaps the best trait of all is the CRF110F’s reputation for being bulletproof and its ability to hold up to even the steepest of learning curves. A 4.0 litre fuel tank, 26.3-inch seat height, and strong drum brakes front and rear are just some of the many great features that characterize this popular machine.
Color: Red Availability: June 2017
CRF50F
Honda’s CRF50F enjoys a hugely popular and legendary heritage dating back to the days of the ultra-fun, twin-shocked Honda Z50. Still one of the most beloved small-bore four-strokes, the CRF50F features modern styling, incredible durability, and an outstanding blend of usable power and effortless handling. It weighs in at just 50 kgs (111 pounds), and although it was designed with the youth rider in mind, many a grown-up has been caught red-handed taking a “quick spin” on this little Honda. Simplicity is the name of the game with this model, as the air- cooled thumper features an automatic clutch and 10-inch wheels front and rear. There’s a reason that so many riders recall starting their careers aboard a Honda; the CRF50F is the ultimate first motorcycle for a young rider.
Color: Red Availability: June 2017