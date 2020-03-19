How Does This Hiatus Affect Your Team? | Steve Pohl – Manluk Racing

By Billy Rainford

Manluk Racing. | Bigwave photo

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross series going on hiatus has pretty far-reaching consequences, especially for the teams and riders.

We’ve got a few teams that are either fully Canadian or at least partially Canadian-backed, so I thought it would be interesting to ask the team owners/managers how they see this playing out for them, their teams, and their commitments.

Here’s what Steve Pohl, Crew Chief at Manluck Racing Team and Chase Marquier‘s mechanic, had to say:

Chase Marquier and Steve Pohl. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: What are your thoughts on the postponing of the Supercross series because of the coronavirus?

Steve Pohl: For the most part, I think that all these sports cancellations were the right call, as the last thing we want to do is spread this too quickly overcrowding hospitals while they work on a vaccine. Now the other part of me is going crazy wondering what’s going to happen with the rest of the SX season and hoping we get at least a couple rounds in the end.

What will the crew and you do during this hiatus?

We brought our rig back to one of our sponsors/our US “headquarters,” Merge Racing Technologies which is based at Compound 77 in southern Oklahoma. Some of the crew went home but I stayed behind to further prep for whatever ends up happening.

What will your riders do?

John (Short) and Chase (Marquier) will continue to train as if the season will go on (when it’s not raining down here). Ryder Floyd has a few more weeks off the bike while his foot injury heals up anyway.

How have your sponsors been through this, so far? Is there anything you’ll do for promotion during this shutdown? What do they expect from you guys?

We haven’t heard much so far as this has all happened so quickly. As of now, everybody here will just continue with their usual social media posts etc.. We’re assuming everyone is focusing on minimizing the financial damage that this shutdown could potentially cause. Of course, we are always willing to help any of our sponsors if we get specific requests.

How does this affect your team financially? Can you just shut down and move on for a while? Do you wait for the stimulus package ($$$) from the government or how will this work?

At this time, Manluk Racing is heavily supported by all its sponsors, so providing we get through it in a reasonable time we will be good to go and ready to go wide open again when the racing resumes.

Hopefully, this is a once in a lifetime thing.

What are your racing plans for the summer?

If the Supercross season ends early and the Canadian AX series is a go, we may go home to do that, but right now our plan is to do the entire Canadian National (MX) Series with our current team roster.

Who would you like to thank?

All of the fans, people that come to the races and stop by to say "Hi" and of course our sponsors: