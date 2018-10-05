How to Watch 2018 MXON from Red Bud
You’ll need to head over to www.MXGPTV.com and you won’t miss a second of the action. It is a paid service, but there are a couple things that will be aired free of charge. Here’s the schedule:
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Fri 05 Oct, 2018
- 17:00 – Free Content TEAM PRESENTATION
Sat 06 Oct, 2018
- 13:15 – Free Content Studio Show
- 14:20 – LIVE MXGP Qualifying Heat
- 15:20 – LIVE MX2 Qualifying Heat
- 16:20 – LIVE Open Qualifying Heat
Sun 07 Oct, 2018
- 10:50 – LIVE Final B
- 13:00 – LIVE Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)
- 14:30 – LIVE Race 2 (MX2 & Open)
- 16:00 – LIVE Race 3 (Open & MXGP)
All the times are relative to your computer clock (EDT).