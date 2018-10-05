How to Watch 2018 MXON from Red Bud

You’ll need to head over to www.MXGPTV.com and you won’t miss a second of the action. It is a paid service, but there are a couple things that will be aired free of charge. Here’s the schedule:

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

Fri 05 Oct, 2018
Sat 06 Oct, 2018
  • 13:15Free Content Studio Show
  • 14:20LIVE MXGP Qualifying Heat
  • 15:20LIVE MX2 Qualifying Heat
  • 16:20LIVE Open Qualifying Heat
Sun 07 Oct, 2018
  • 10:50LIVE Final B
  • 13:00LIVE Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)
  • 14:30LIVE Race 2 (MX2 & Open)
  • 16:00LIVE Race 3 (Open & MXGP)

All the times are relative to your computer clock (EDT).