How to Watch: Red Bull High Point National

With the riders refreshed after a weekend off, the second quarter of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season is about to begin. The series now heads to Pennsylvania for Round 4, the Red Bull High Point National, this Saturday.

Whether you prefer to watch online or through your television, here’s a rundown on how to see all the action from High Point.

NBC SPORTS GOLD

Saturday, June 16

Qualifiers | 10:10 – 11 a.m. ET

All Motos | 1 – 5 p.m. ET

For the second straight season, NBC Sports Gold will provide the live streaming for all 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Every single moto can be seen live and commercial-free for subscribers who purchase the Pro Motocross Pass, and each race will be available on-demand for subscribers to watch later.

Exclusive to NBC Sports Gold will be live coverage of qualifiers – specifically, the second practice sessions for the 450 A and 250 A groups – at each round.

NBC Sports Gold is available to residents of the following countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Canada, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.

TELEVISION

For American fans, television coverage of all 12 rounds can be found on MAVTV and the networks of NBC. MAVTV will show the first motos in each class live each week, while NBCSN will typically have coverage of the second motos. This week, however, will feature a slight difference.

For High Point, Pro Motocross makes its season debut on the main NBC broadcast network. The network will air 450 Moto 2 live at 3 p.m. ET before NBCSN (the cable channel) picks up the action for the final moto of the day at 4 p.m. ET.

The U.S. television schedule for High Point is below.

Saturday, June 16

Moto 1 | 1 – 3 p.m. ET | MAVTV | LIVE

450 Moto 2 | 3 – 4 p.m. ET | NBC | LIVE

250 Moto 2 | 4 – 5 p.m. ET | NBCSN | LIVE

Friday, June 22

Highlight Show | 2 – 3 a.m. ET | NBCSN

For fans outside the U.S. who don’t have access to NBC Sports Gold, the Nationals will be simulcast to various countries across the globe. Check your local TV listings for the time and network in your area.

