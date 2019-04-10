April 13th – Round 2 of the ROCKSTAR ENERGY Triple Crown heads back to the historic Stampede park, inside the Nutrein Western Event Centre.

Round 1 in Abbotsford supplied some legendary racing, with a familiar winner to a first time winner, as Cole Thompson added to his win total making it 11 Triple Crown event wins to date. Manluk Yamaha pilot Ryder Floyd was the one that stole the show, taking home an epic 250 Main Event win. The AX series is still anyone’s game in this 4 Round battle, and Calgary AX is sure to be a barn burner.