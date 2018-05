How to Watch the Calgary National Saturday

The action starts live at 12:55pm MT/2:55pm ET on the Rockstar Triple Crown website. Click here to tune in live:

http://rockstartriplecrown.com/live.html

Also, you can follow the LIVE TIMING if you scroll to the bottom of the above page.

Enjoy the action from Wild Rose MX in downtown Calgary, Alberta.