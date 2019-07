Husqvarna Ladies Ride and Social

Husqvarna Ladies Ride and Social

Sponsored by Husqvarna Motorcycles and the Bytown Motorcycle Association

Date: Saturday August 24th, 2019

Location: Limerick Forest (South of Ottawa, Ontario)

Time: 9:30am-5

Cost: $10.

Includes Trail Pass, Lunch, Ice Cream, Group Rides for all levels, Instruction, Tons of Prizes, Husqvarna Motorcycle Demos

Event link: http://bma1.ca/ladies-ride-and-social.php