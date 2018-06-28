HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES FUNCTIONAL APPAREL COLLECTION NOW AVAILABLE

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES FUNCTIONAL APPAREL COLLECTION NOW AVAILABLE

STYLE TO MATCH THE 2019 MOTOCROSS AND OFF-ROAD MACHINES, THE NEW COLLECTION OFFERS OPTIMUM QUALITY, COMFORT, AND FUNCTIONALITY

Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to announce the availability of their 2019 FUNCTIONAL APPAREL COLLECTION – a comprehensive line-up of premium-quality riding gear that has been developed by some of the world’s best motocross and off-road racers.

Combining Swedish inspired design with the highest levels of quality, the new Husqvarna Motorcycles 2019 apparel range offers functional garments to meet the needs of all dedicated Husqvarna fans.

With every item combining quality, comfort and durability, the 2019 collection features a wide range of specific garments to cover the needs of the modern motocross and enduro rider.

MY19 FUNCTIONAL COLLECTION HIGHLIGHTS

MOTO-9 FLEX RAILED HELMET



Developed by world-class racers, the MOTO-9 FLEX RAILED HELMET is made for Husqvarna Motorcycles by BELL Helmets. Built around a lightweight composite Carbon shell, it features an exclusive Magnefusion Emergency Release System (M.E.R.S) together with quick-flip visor screws for fast and safe adjustability. Optimum breathability is achieved via a fully ventilated chin area and an integrated ventilated roost guard. Featuring a D-Ring closure, it has a total weight of 1.450 (±50 g).

MOTO-9 GOTLAND HELMET

Designed by industry specialist BELL Helmets, the MOTO-9 GOTLAND HELMET is a lightweight off-road helmet. Featuring BELL’s unique M.E.R.S it also offers quick-flip visor screws for fast and safe adjustability. A fully ventilated chin area and an integrated ventilated roost guard provide optimum breathability. It features a D-Ring closure and its total weight is 1.450 (±50 g).

RAILED APPAREL RANGE



The complete RAILED range is specifically designed to meet the demands of motocross riders of all levels. Made from an intelligent material mix for maximum moisture wicking away from the skin, the RAILED JERSEY combines Swedish inspired design with premium quality. Available in GREY or BLUE, it perfectly matches the new RAILED PANTS. Extremely lightweight, the RAILED PANTS offer excellent freedom of movement and ultimate comfort.

GOTLAND APPAREL RANGE

Providing the highest standards of quality, comfort and functionality, the new GOTLAND apparel range is developed for the modern off-road rider.

The GOTLAND JERSEY has perforated ventilation zones that further enhance its breathability. It is designed to match with the GOTLAND PANTS. Made from an extremely hard-wearing material, the GOTLAND PANTS provide excellent freedom of movement while riding.

CROSSFIRE 3 SRS BOOTS



Featuring the latest in high-performance boot technology, the CROSSFIRE 3 SRS BOOTS are made exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by SIDI. Using top-level competition to develop their products, the Italian based manufacturer has enhanced their CROSSFIRE 3 SRS model with a patented flex system with hyper extension block. Featuring a replaceable inner bootie and a fully adjustable calf area, the CROSSFIRE 3 SRS are one of the safest boots available today.

RUTTED VEST

For all dedicated Husqvarna fans, the RUTTED VEST is ideal for those chilly days outdoors. Based on a versatile softshell that’s functionally built, it has several external and internal pockets, as well as elasticated panels for optimum fit.

FUNCTIONAL WATERPROOF SOCKS

The 2019 Husqvarna Motorcycles apparel collection is perfectly completed by a unique pair of water and windproof socks that are designed for the most extreme off-road riding conditions. Featuring a breathable and skin-friendly construction, they have additional critical zones coverage and a set of warm Merino wool inserts for the colder riding days.

All items are available from mid to late Summer onwards at Husqvarna Motorcycles authorized dealers.