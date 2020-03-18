HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES LAUNCH FUNCTIONAL APPAREL OFF-ROAD 2020 COLLECTION -CANADA

NEW RANGE OF HIGH-QUALITY MOTOCROSS AND ENDURO GEAR AVAILABLE NOW

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the availability of the new Functional Apparel Off-road 2020 Collection – a complete range of premium quality gear and protective equipment for both adults and kids. Designed and manufactured to meet the unique challenges of offroad riding, the new apparel line ensures that motocross and enduro racers and riders are fully prepared for their next ride. All products deliver high levels of comfort, protection and durability and are packed with innovative technical features.

Moto 9 Flex Railed Helmet

Made by Bell Helmets, the Moto 9 Flex Railed Helmet is race-tested and built around a lightweight composite carbon shell. It features an exclusive Magnefusion Emergency Removal System, a fully ventilated EPS-lined chin area and Quick-FlipTM peak screws for fast adjustability. Its X-Static interior lining is removable and washable.

Racecraft+ Goggles

Professional motocross goggles that deliver performance and style, the Racecraft+ Goggles by 100% are packed full of technical features. From the four-layer moisture wicking fleece foam to the anti-fog and anti-scratch lens it’s a goggle that delivers the very best fit, protection and looks.

Railed Jersey Pro

An ultra-lightweight performance jersey that features a striking three-colour design, the Railed Jersey Pro delivers a racer inspired fit due to its longer back section and shorter front. Allowing effortless ease of movement, mesh panels ensure optimum ventilation while fade-proof sublimation printing safeguards long-lasting style.

Railed Pants

Featuring an eye-catching asymmetrical design, the Railed Pants are built to offer an ultra-lightweight, premium fit. A bold blue/grey/yellow colourway ensures a stylish look, while perforated ventilation zones guarantee optimized cooling. Heatproof and abrasion-resistant leather knee reinforcements and taped seams ensure high levels of durability.

iTrack Railed Gloves

With a bold, yellow and blue colourway the iTrack Railed Gloves by 100% are as visually striking as they are comfortable and light. Proudly displaying the Husqvarna Motorcycles logo, they feature perforated palms, silicone print for increased grip and neoprene cuffs for quick and secure fitment.

Kids Railed Gear

Designed specifically for the champions of tomorrow, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ performance kids clothing delivers the highest levels of protection, optimum ventilation and the same quality and durability as the brand’s adult gear. Featuring the Strata Goggles, Railed Jersey, Railed Pants and iTrack Railed Gloves by 100%, the new apparel collection also ensures kids look as cool as their role models.

Origin Collection

Also included in the Functional Apparel Off-road 2020 Collection are the new Origin Jersey, Origin Pants and iTrack Origin Gloves. Manufactured using high-quality materials and constructed to ensure durability, this small collection features subtle, honest design that is reminiscent of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ heritage. Styled to have a ‘yesteryear’ look, the light-weight performance MX shirt, pants and gloves offer optimum ventilation zones, foam paddings and many more features that guarantee maximum comfort while riding.

For further details on pricing and availability, please refer to your local Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer. Availability of individual items may differ from country to country.

The new Functional Apparel Off-road 2020 Collection will be available at all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers in March.