HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES PRESENT 2019 FUNCTIONAL CLOTHING KIDS COLLECTION

DESIGNED FOR THE STARS OF TOMORROW, THIS EXCITING RANGE OF FUNCTIONAL GARMENTS IS NOW AVAILABLE AT HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES DEALERS

FUNCTIONAL CLOTHING KIDS COLLECTION – a comprehensive line-up of premium offroad gear designed to deliver the best protection to the youngest generation of Husqvarna riders. Husqvarna Motorcycles are pleased to announce the release of their 2019– a comprehensive line-up of premium offroad gear designed to deliver the best protection to the youngest generation of Husqvarna riders. Specifically developed for the stars of tomorrow, the new range of KIDS CLOTHING features functional garments and equipment that enhance riding experiences while meeting the highest standards of quality and protection. Mixing modern design with the official Husqvarna Motorcycles logos and badges, each item in the range is built to offer optimum durability and comfort in all riding conditions. MY19 FUNCTIONAL CLOTHING KIDS COLLECTION HIGHLIGHTS KIDS RAILED HELMET



Equipment that provides ultimate protection for all riding conditions is of paramount importance to Husqvarna Motorcycles. Especially developed with mini riders in mind, the KIDS RAILED HELMET features a 100% fibreglass, dual-density shell that ensures high-impact protection in the event of a fall. Equipped with an adjustable peak, it also offers a removable antibacterial inner lining and cheek pads, with exceptional moisture-wicking features to keep riders cool and dry at all times. KIDS STRATA / STRATA MUD GOGGLES



Designed by market specialist 100% exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles, the new KIDS STRATA GOGGLES feature the same technology as the products used by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders. With a three-layer foam to maximise moisture transport away from a rider's face for increased comfort and visibility, their fog-free lenses offer protection against UVA, UVB and UVC. An additional STRATA MUD version is available for wet and muddy riding conditions. KIDS RAILED SHIRT



Made from intelligent materials that provide maximum breathability, the KIDS RAILED SHIRT is the ideal riding jersey for the younger generation of Husqvarna fans. This high quality racing shirt comes with finely ventilated fabric and dual mesh panels under the arms and perforated ventilation zones. With its Ragla-style sleeves and elastic collar ensuring optimum comfort and functionality, its narrow cuffs are especially designed to prevent arm pump. KIDS RAILED PANTS



Matching perfectly with the KIDS RAILED SHIRT, the KIDS RAILED PANTS are loaded with high-end materials to ensure optimum protection, ease of movement and riding comfort for young riders. These premium quality pants are made from a hard-wearing material mix and reinforced leather kneepads. Extremely lightweight, they are one of the most comfortable pants available on the market. KIDS ITRACK RAILED GLOVES



Exclusively made for Husqvarna Motorcycles by industry specialist 100%, the KIDS ITRACK RAILED GLOVES offer the latest in high-performance riding gloves technology. Updated for 2019, they feature multiple 3D coating on the fingers for optimum lever operation. Their Lycra® cuffs and finger sidewalls, together with the adjustable TPR Velcro fastener on the wrist, ensure a snug and flexible fit. KIDS FLAME BOOTS



Featuring the latest in performance boot technology, the KIDS FLAME BOOTS are made exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by industry specialist Sidi. Specifically developed for youngsters, they're design to keep little feet safe, meeting the highest protection standards. Featuring Sidi's patent-pending flex system they also have additional internal polyurethane protection and nylon inner soles with arch support pads for increased comfort. KIDS 4.5 CHEST PROTECTOR