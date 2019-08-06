HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES PRESENTS CASUAL APPAREL COLLECTION 2020

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES PRESENTS CASUAL APPAREL COLLECTION 2020

HIGH-QUALITY EVERYDAY GARMENTS THAT DELIVER FUNCTIONALITY AND STYLE

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to present the CASUAL APPAREL COLLECTION 2020 – functional, premium quality clothing, luggage and accessories designed and manufactured for everyday use. Featuring numerous stylish lifestyle items, the range includes shorts, pants, polo shirts, t-shirts and sweaters as well as contemporary outer ware for complete and tasteful protection from the elements.

Designed for those who are fueled by a passion to ride, the all-new collection delivers comfortable, stylish clothing that supports adventurous lifestyles and reflects the brand’s Swedish heritage. The highlight of the CASUAL APPAREL COLLECTION 2020 is the REMOTE PARKA – a highly functional lightweight and waterproof jacket that can be worn wherever life takes you.

Highlights CASUAL APPAREL COLLECTION 2020

ORIGIN POLO

The ORIGIN POLO is a comfortable, timeless classic that delivers a balanced mix of smart and casual styling. Available in two color options, grey and blue, it is ideal for the office, meetings or various occasions during your free time. Its special, breathable fabric dries four times faster than conventional materials, ensuring you will always stay cool and dry. Both colors feature a 3D Husqvarna Motorcycles logo on the chest.

ORIGIN SWEATER

The ORIGIN SWEATER is the go-to item whenever temperatures start to fall. A functional garment made from a double-face cotton material that ensures a soft and natural feel. Stylish with simple lines and raglan sleeves, it features side slits that give a natural, comfortable fit and is finished with a subtle embossed 3D effect Husqvarna Motorcycles logo on the chest.

REMOTE PARKA

Mixing classic lines with modern materials the REMOTE PARKA ensures the weather never gets the better of you. Featuring an advanced, high-quality 3-layered fabric, it delivers functional style, is waterproof, windproof and has a special breathable inner layer. Packed with dependable technical features including spacious pockets, an adjustable hood and reflective detailing it also features extended sleeve cuffs and no fewer than three pockets. The REMOTE PARKA can be worn wherever life takes you and proudly displays a small Husqvarna Motorcycles logo.

REMOTE PANTS

The all-purpose REMOTE PANTS are designed to fulfill a variety of functions. Lightweight and robustly constructed, they are both comfortable and stylish – equipped for life beyond the commute. Breathable, 4-way stretch fabric is shaped to ensure comfort when sitting, standing and moving and contains technology that guarantees they always remain crease-free. Side and rear pockets offer storage for phone and wallet with hidden reflective detailing increase visibility during early mornings and evenings.

REMOTE HYBRID JACKET

Warm and easily packable, the REMOTE HYBRID JACKET delivers year-round functionality and freedom of movement thanks to its mixed material construction with primaloft padding ensuring warmth in areas most affected by the flow of cool wind. Optimizing any outdoor experience, it delivers breathability, comfort and style – a true all-round, lightweight water and wind resistant jacket. Featuring extended, raglan sleeve cuffs, an adjustable hood and side pockets with zippers, the two-color design guarantees a bold and contemporary look.

ACCELERATE SHORTS

Perfect for indoor and outdoor activities, the ACCELERATE SHORTS feature an elasticated waistband with drawstring for a secure and comfortable fit while allowing ample space to move without restriction. Manufactured from a breathable 4-way stretch material, these highly functional shorts are designed specifically for those who enjoy the freedom of the great outdoors.

TOTE BAG

Ideal for weekend escapes and as an inflight cabin baggage, the Husqvarna Motorcycles TOTE BAG is the perfect holdall. Providing 26 liters of internal capacity together with an external zipped compartment for phones and keys, the bag is also easy to carry thanks to two hand and one shoulder strap. Extremely lightweight, it can be easily stored.

KNITTED GLOVES

A timeless, unassuming design that gives complete protection against the cold, Husqvarna Motorcycles KNITTED GLOVES are manufactured from a 50% wool / 50% acrylic blend to ensure effective heat insulation and strength. Wide openings provide quick and easy fitment.

SCARF

The perfect winter accessory, the Husqvarna Motorcycles SCARF can be worn at any time. Guaranteeing warmth, the 50% wool / 50% acrylic construction ensures a soft, natural touch with lasting durability. The Husqvarna Motorcycles logo is featured in a subtle yet prominent way.

For further details on pricing and availability, please refer to your authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer. The new CASUAL APPAREL COLLECTION 2020 will be available at all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers from August 2019.