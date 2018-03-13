ICYMI | Catching Up with…#10 Keylan Meston

If you’re an MX1 racer, you want to be featured in any week in the top 10. Being able to say you were a Top 10 racer in the country is something you can rest your hat on for the rest of your life, and Keylan Meston has done it on more than one occasion now.

Keylan is the rider who has made a name for himself by working hard and letting his riding do the talking on the track. You never hear excuses, and you always get what you pay for with him.

What a lot of people may not know is that Keylan is also one of the characters on the circuit. All you have to do is start talking to him and you’ll soon learn he’s got quick wit and enjoys a good laugh.

He’s been living in California with his Carlson Racing teammate, Davey Fraser, and defending MX2 champion, Shawn Maffenbeier. He came back to Canada a couple weeks ago to race round 1 of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown series in Abbotsford, BC.

We got in touch with him for a quick interview for this intro.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Keylan. We just saw you recently out in California but let’s ask you a few questions here. Let’s go back to last summer. Can you take us through how your summer went? What were your highs and lows?

Keylan Meston: Well, it was shaping up to be a good 2017, but, unfortunately, my teammate, (and the backbone to all the plans for the season), Shawn Robinson, got hurt and was not [able] to follow the series so I had to rework a lot of things to make it to the races — which I had completely understood and did not hold any grudge over. But still made it happen!

Ended up getting hurt at round 1 and got ran over by Colt (Facciotti). I state who it was because it became an ongoing joke with the GDR crew. Reason being is that it bruised my tail bone so bad that sometimes even to this day it hurts. I had to sit on a jacket while I worked over the winter. I was too cheap to buy a donut. That nagging injury made it a little tough last year, but, whatever, life goes on.

I think my perseverance with a lot of other challenges in 2017 put me in a very good place for 2018 with the Carlson’s and International Motorsports and a lot of my other longtime sponsors like Motovan, Race Tech, Mobius and Oakley!

Do you have a favourite track on our circuit?

Ulverton, bring back that circuit, please!

Do you have any thoughts on the new series? Does it make a big difference to you as a racer?

Well, I’m optimistic! There are some things that are a little frustrating and they have bitten off a lot to chew but I feel like they are young, eager and quick learners, and things will snowball into something great! Aside from the conditions at Round 1, how cool was it that we did a press conference, TV promos, and there’s a grand prize purse?! I think that was lacking in past years. That is what the sport needed, more showmanship!

Tell is how the deal with Carlson Racing came up? What is the biggest thing this will mean for your season?

Well, it’s Trevor and Brent Carlson and I got to know them over the later course of last year. They saw how hard I was working but not getting much return from it. They really felt for me, and I’m glad this is where I landed. My passion is not necessarily to win races, championships or be a superstar, I just want to race and see where my potential takes me and they want to see guys go racing while they still can! Sharing a very similar passion for the sport.

The series is underway now. Take us through that muddy first round in Abbotsford. Was it as bad as it looked?

I washed my bike for 3 hours on Sunday.

You looked solid leading your heat for a while. How did that feel with Colton Facciotti on your tail?

It was good to show him my sore butt. He put us in our place in the main, though!

What have you been doing since round 1? Have you found an AX track to ride?

Just been motoing in SoCal with all the boys: Maff, Davey, Graham Scott, Alex Haley and the Bulldog MX boys.

Calgary is your home town. Does this bring any added pressure? What are your expectations for the next two rounds?

No, just excited to put on a show for all my friends and family!

OK, it’s time for the speed round:

Band? Mt. Joy

Music? Alternative and Country

Movie? Seabiscuit

TV show? Black Mirror

Instagram or Twitter? Instagram

Pre-race superstition? Left brace before right and right boot before left.

Last thing you binge-watched on Netflix? Shameless

Fast food joint? Rubios

OK, good luck in Calgary and we’ll see you there. Who would you like to thank?

Well, first thing is my parents, can’t believe they’ve believed in me this long but still taught me about all other aspects of life away from racing. My girlfriend for staying with me, I’m not sure why sometimes. My sister for giving me a different outlook on life. All my great friends and people I’m surrounded by. And the Carlson’s for giving me a chance and hope to put their name up there on the scoreboard! And all the sponsors I stated above!