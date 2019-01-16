ICYMI | Catching Up with #2 Matt Goerke

By Billy Rainford

Matt Goerke is the Florida rider who has been given a partial Canadian citizenship. It’s a rare honour but one we’re happy to bestow on this 3-time Canadian Motocross Champion.

The story about Matt that I’ll tell until the end is about his last name. Being that I do some voice-over work in our videos etc., I like to make sure I pronounce the riders’ names the way they want them pronounced.

When I asked Matt several years ago if it was an “OR” or an “ER” sound in his last name, Goerke, he told me they’ve always said G’ER’KE. I pointed out that the O comes before the E and he responded with, “Oh, then maybe it’s G’OR’KE.”

I found that to be one of the funniest things I’d ever heard in all my interviews. It’s kind of along the current pronunciation issue I’m having with the last name, “Viney,” but that’s another story…

There is some big news in Matt’s world, as he makes the change over to the Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki team for 2019 and 20 as their 450 guy.

We got in touch with Matt to ask him the usual intro questions and here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Matt. OK, let’s start at the beginning. Where are you from? How old are you? And how did you get into Motocross in the first place?

I’m from Lake Helen, FL but I live in Panama City Beach now. I’m 32 years old. My dad used to race and bought me a bike when I was about 5 years old.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 210. It was my dad’s old number. And then when I was on 65’s I switched to number 89, which was one of my grandpa’s professional football numbers. And I ran that number most of my amateur career.

What was your first race, and how did it go?

I think my first race was at Hardrock in Ocala, FL. I have no idea how I did. It was so long ago.

What was the highlight of your amateur career?

Probably, winning my 2 titles at Loretta Lynn’s. One in the Supermini class and one in the 250 A Pro Sport. Or winning the Bronze Boot at the Mini O’s.

How did your B Class year go, and who were the top guys you were up against?

My B class year at Loretta Lynn’s I got 2nd in 125 B Mod with 1-4-1 moto finishes. And I think I had bike problems or something in the stock class. It’s hard to remember. My competitors were Kyle Chisholm, Josh Grant, and Nick Evennou.

What year did you turn Pro and how did that season go?

I turned Pro right after Loretta’s in 2004 and raced Southwick. I fell a few times the first moto, but ran 5th for the majority of the 2nd moto until my pipe fell off, but still finished 10th that moto.

2005 was my first full year. I rode for Motoworld Suzuki. I jumped into the stands in practice at my first Supercross. (Laughs) I tore my ACL so I didn’t come back until Outdoors. And outdoors I rode a 450 and got a couple top 10’s I think. My best moto was a 4th at Millville.

What was the highlight of your 2017 summer that earned you the 450 title?

That’s a hard one. I can think of quite a few highlights. I guess probably at Pleasant Valley when me and (Christophe) Pourcel were close in points (only because my chain came off 2 turns before the finish at Regina when I was winning or else he would not have been that close to me in points. I had to throw that in there! (Laughs))

Anyways, at Pleasant Valley I fell when I was behind him. I got up, ran him down, and passed him at the end of the moto. That felt good. He was pissed.

What is your favourite track in Canada?

Prince George is probably the most fun for me! I obviously like racing at Gopher Dunes, but we’re all usually dying at the end of moto 2 so it takes some of the fun out of it.

In Motocross, you had 4 2nd places overall in 2018 but didn’t land on the top of the box. What was it your best ride of the summer?

Probably, Prince George. I won moto 1 and had a bad crash moto 2 going down the big hill but still caught back up to 3rd and got 2nd overall.

You ended up 3rd in Motocross. There were rumours circulating that you just couldn’t get comfortable on the bike. Can you sum up the summer for us? Are you happy with your results?

It was a tough summer. It was a new bike so we were doing a lot of searching to get it comfortable, but we were still right there for the Championship until the DNF at Gopher.

How do you think the first season under new ownership/management went?

It went pretty good. I’m sure it was difficult for them with it being their first year. I think this year they will have everything figured out and it will be better.

Can you sum up the Arenacross portion of your year?

In Arenacross, I started with a broken arm, so I struggled at the beginning, got a little better each race and ended up 3rd overall.

How about the Supercross series? How did that go for you?

Supercross started great. 3rd in Montreal, but was ahead of everyone in the Triple Crown Series. At round 2 I won my heat, was feeling good in the main trying to make a pass on (Cole) Thompson and then I just clipped a tough block, hit neutral and flipped over the bars.

After that we had a long break and during that time my town got hit by Hurricane Michael, one of the worst hurricanes in history. I didn’t have a bike to practice on anymore either, so the last 2 races weren’t as good, but I still got 3rd overall. So not bad considering all of that.

You recently announced the switch over to the Kawasaki team. When did you start talking with those guys?

I started talking to them around the time the Supercross Series was starting up.

How are you liking the change? Are you comfortable on the bike?

The bike is great! I felt comfortable on it right away!

You’re back with your old team manager, Adam ‘Disco Stu’ Robinson. Does it feel like home over there but just with a new colour?

Yeah, exactly! It was great working with him in 2015 and 2016. We won a championship the first year together and got 2nd behind (Davi) Millsaps the next year. Chad Goodwin is going to be my mechanic, and we won a championship together in 2012, and came close to winning the US Arenacross series in 2015. So I’m already really comfortable and pumped to work with both of them again, and excited to work with the Huber’s and the rest of the team.

How is it having Tyler Medaglia as your teammate? Do you know him very well?

I’ve known Tyler since we were amateurs, but we have never been teammates before. I think it’s going to be great! We both have a lot of experience, and we get along well!

What are your winter plans? Where are you training? Will you do any races before our season starts?

I’m going to train here at my private track I built near Panama City, FL and also go to California to test some. I won’t do any races until Rd. 1 of the Arenacross series.

OK, thank you and good luck. Who would you like to thank?

Thanks. I would like to thank Monster Energy, Parts Canada, Alpinestars, Piller’s Fine Foods, Canadian Kawasaki Motors, Atlas brace, 100 percent, and Docedwardsfitness.