ICYMI | Catching Up with…#21 Ryan Lalonde

We caught up with the Vancouver Island racer who had all the old guys’ hearts last year as he raced the MX2 class on a 250 2-stroke. Well, he’s slipped over to the dark side and is going to be racing the 450 class on his Kawasaki KX450F.

We found him in the pits getting set up for the weekend of racing. Here’s what the friendly 22-year-old racer had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Ryan. We always start out with this question: How did your racing season go last summer?

Ryan Lalonde: Last season was good, riding the YZ 250 and I had a handful of top 15 finishes, a couple top 10’s and just was pretty consistent throughout the year. I rode the 250 in a few of the MX1 races and did pretty well in there as well.

I made the decision in the off-season that I’d move up to the 450 and move to the bigger class.

It was Davey Fraser’s week last week and he was also on a 250 2-stroke last summer. He said it was an advantage for him. Would you say it was for you, too?

I definitely thought it was an advantage for me. As a stock bike, it’s much more competitive than a 250F. However, it definitely isn’t for everyone. It has to fit your riding style. I didn’t find myself an amazing 250 2-stroke rider. I kind of gelled with the bike and I rode it but I find myself more of a 450 4-stroke kind of guy.

Did you find a high number of older, beer-bellied old guys hanging over the fences cheering for you?

I definitely got a lot of older or seasoned riders coming up and giving the high fives and talking about the bikes and loving to see the 2-stroke out there. There was definitely a lot of nostalgia around the 250. That was one of the coolest parts about riding the 2-stroke.

What did you get up to when the season ended last year?

I pretty much just started working. I spent until about the New Year working and then, in February, started training and went down to California mid-February until March.

What do you do for your 9-5?

I was just working at a friend’s small business for the off-season. It’s just kind of like a warehouse there. It was just something flexible that I can just pop in and out and not have to commit for the full year, kind of thing. I started less work, more riding right around January/February.

Who were you riding with down south? Did you pace yourself against anyone? How were you looking?

I was riding with Graham Scott, Davey Fraser, Keylan Meston and Casey Keast, so it was pretty good. It was kind of hit and miss, depending on the track as to who was faster, but I felt good. I was able to keep pace with them and feel pretty confident coming into the season.

What racing have you done so far? How have you stacked up?

I’ve only done one Mainland race in Kelowna and then I’ve done a few of the Island races…local stuff. In Kelowna, there was Casey Keast, Graham Scott, Davey Fraser, and Ryan Lockhart. We were all pretty similar there. We all swapped some motos and we were all kind of pacing each other and it depended on who got the start and who got the win.

Did you take any wins?

I didn’t actually get any in Kelowna, No wins, no, just some seconds. When we got to the Island races, it was pretty much Graham Scott and me battling. We’ve been doing quite a bit of riding together, so far this spring.

Heading into round 1, what are your goals for tomorrow?

Being that it’s the new class and not knowing what the competition is going to be like I’m just trying to get in the top 15 and get settled. However, I’ve never been a huge fan of Kamloops as the first round so now that we’re in Calgary, a track that I prefer over Kamloops, I’m feeling pretty good about it so I’m confident and excited about the race, so anything in the top 20/top 15 will be a solid start.

I haven’t necessarily done great here but I just really enjoy the track. I like the layout and the dirt, so it’s always just a fun time here when I come.

Do you actually have a favourite track on the circuit?

My favourite track used to be Ulverton but now I think either Prince George or maybe Gopher Dunes.

Well, thanks for talking with us and good luck tomorrow. Who would you like to thank?

Thanks very much. I’d like to thank Kawasaki Canada, SG Power, FXR Medisense, KC Group, Kilgour Construction, Lime Nine, Legacy Metal Werks, Matrix, 100%, Tag Metals, SSS, and Forma.