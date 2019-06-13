ICYMI | Catching Up with #23 Wyatt Waddell

By Billy Rainford

I’ve known Wyatt Waddell and his dad, Laurie Waddell, for quite a few years now. It’s safe to say you will not meet two nicer people in the racing world, anywhere.

Respectful and always displaying love for the sport and the people in it are two ways I would describe how these guys represent themselves, always.

It really sucked when Wyatt had to miss his first Pro year (and then some!) so it’s great to see him back again this year, and with his lowest number to date.

We grabbed him for a chat as he was getting ready to make the drive north from the lower mainland to Prince George.

Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what the soon-to-bee real estate mogul had to say. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Let’s start at the beginning. How did you get started in Motocross?

Wyatt Waddell: My dad grew up riding on the family farm and racing some local events. From what I remember there had been a PW50 waiting for me from the day I was born.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

Well, I wanted to be 199 after an early childhood hero, Travis Pastrana, but 77 was easiest with electrical tape. I ran that number through a lot of my amateur days.

Do you remember your first race and how it went?

My first race was at Mission Raceway on my PW50. I remember the bike really struggling to make it up the jumps and around the track, but I loved it and we bought a KTM Jr. that same day.

Who did you come up through the ranks battling?

There were many guys at different times throughout my career, but Jess Pettis, Kyle Biro, and Alex Jeffery just to name a few.

Wyatt was almost born on a dirt bike! | Waddell family photo

What year did you turn Pro and how did it go?

2016 was suppose to be my rookie year, but I didn’t get the chance to start it after tearing my ACL, MCL, LCL, and meniscus. It took about 5 months to get the surgery and nearly a year-and-a-half for it to fully recover. So last year was considered my rookie season and first time back racing in 2 years.

Who was your racing idol growing up?

Tough to pick just one so I’m gonna say RC, JSR, and James Stewart.

23 is your lowest number yet. How did 2018 go for you?

Yes it is. My only other 2-digit number was 91 which I never got to run. 2018 was a good year for me. After not riding for 2 years and starting from just about scratch, I was happy to make it through all the rounds and gain as much experience as I did. My results weren’t the best and I know I am capable of better, but it was a great learning year for me to get my feet wet back racing and feeI I built a good base to build off of for the 2019 season.

I can’t thank the Carlson family enough for giving me the opportunity to go racing across the country. It had always been a dream of mine and I look forward to doing it again this year!

We’re heading into Round 2 this weekend in Prince George, but first, how did Round 1 in Calgary go for you where you finished 19-20 for 22nd?

Honestly, not great. I came into the weekend with high hopes and was excited to go racing. Not getting a good qualifying lap in didn’t start my day off great. I had a bad start in moto 1 and seemed to struggle a bit. I was feeling spunky for moto 2 and had a good start until I got collected in that first turn pile up. I picked my bike up and fought back to 20th. Overall, not the weekend I was looking for so I’m hoping to bounce back this weekend in PG.

Wyatt is looking forward to a better weekend in Prince George this week. | Bigwave photo

What did you get up to this week heading into Blackwater MX?

Not a whole lot. The couple days back home went by real quick. I got a bicycle ride and gym day in. Then I prepped my bikes and packed all my things to head up to PG Wednesday and out east for the rest of the season.

Is there a track you really look forward to riding?

I really look forward to heading back to Minnedosa. Super fun layout and awesome ruts. Doesn’t get much better. Also grabbed my first holeshot there!

What was your favourite subject in school?

Photography. I was one of the only dudes in the class, too, so that was a plus.

Wyatt at the Walton TransCan for his Intermediate year. | Bigwave photo

What would you be doing if you weren’t racing Moto?

Well, considering I got my real estate license recently, I’d hopefully be selling some homes. So if anyone in BC is looking to buy or sell, don’t hesitate to give me a call!

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Hopefully racing still, getting better each year and considered a title threat guy. If not I would like to be involved in the industry somehow and selling real estate.

OK, have a safe drive to PG this week. Who would you like to thank?

Thanks, you too. First off, I have to say a big thanks to my parents and the Carlson family for everything they have done for me. None of this would be possible without them. Also, a big thanks to all my awesome sponsors this year: Carlson Racing, International Motorsports, FXR, 6D, 100%, Matrix Concepts Canada, Direct Suspenion, TAG metals, Mobius, Mechanix Wear, Ryno Power Canada, Proven Moto, Dubya Wheels, Rekluse Canada, DeCal Works, West Woods, Bulldog MX Training, and Canine Country Pet resort.

Thanks Billy, see you at the races!