ICYMI | Catching Up with #36 Teren Gerber

By Billy Rainford

Catching Up with Alberta rider, Teren Gerber. | Bigwave photo

You know Teren Gerber from Coronation, Alberta, as the young ripper who traveled the entire season with his mom at his side, getting him ready for every moto in 2018. They were always in the same photos I took before the gates dropped.

Motocross is more of a team/family sport than a lot of people give it credit, and the Gerbers prove it.

Teren has done the entire series the past couple years, since turning Pro. He’s usually got a smile on his face and you can tell he just loves being at the races.

We’ve gotten to know him pretty well over the past couple seasons, and, even though he claims to like the “music” of Nickelback, we still like him.

Here’s a look at his 2019 Rockstar MX Nationals season:

We grabbed him for a chat to find out what he thought of his season and what he plans on doing in the future.

We grabbed Teren for a chat, so here’s your chance to get to know the Coronation, Alberta, rider a little better. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: OK, let’s give everyone a chance to get to know you a little. Where are you from, how old are you, and how did you get into Motocross in the first place?

Teren Gerber: Yeah, thanks, Billy, I am 19 years old and live in a small town called Coronation, Alberta. My dad has raced for a while and that’s who got me into racing.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 8. I just thought it looked cool when I was young so that’s why I ran it.

Do you remember your first race? Where and when was it and how did it go?

I was about 4 when I did my first race, so I can’t really remember it very well. All I know is that I wore a hockey chest protector and pink rubber boots. Haha

Teren played hockey, volleyball, and likes to snowboard in the winter. | Bigwave photo

Did or do you play any other sports?

When I was growing up through school I played hockey and volleyball. I also love snowboarding in the winter as well.

What was your favourite subject in school?

I’d have to say math. The only subject I was good at so that made time go a bit quicker.

Who did you come up racing against?

Josh Gedak, Rylan Bly and myself have always been pretty close in speed these last few years. Have had a few good battles with them!

Teren came up through the ranks battling riders like Josh Gedak and Rylan Bly. | Bigwave photo

OK, let’s talk about 2019. You traveled the entire MX series. Your best finish was 15th overall at round 1 in Calgary. Can you sum up your summer for us?

The racing side of things did not go so well. Started off the year really good in Calgary, getting my best finish with a 12th in moto 1. After that it was down hill. Just had bad luck for the rest of the West coast.

For the East coast, I didn’t feel like myself out there. Each race I felt like top 20 was where I belonged which was stressful. But I also have to remember top 20 was still full of gnarly dudes. Everyone was fast this year, I just know I had a bit more in me than my results showed.

You were traveling with a few characters in the east. Can you tell us any funny “road trip” stories? Who’s the biggest character in that crew?

Yeah this year’s group was a blast. Nothing but good times with them all. Lots of good stories with them. But I think everyone was pretty wild. Also a huge thank you to the Amyotte Family for letting us all stay at their house for a few weeks. One story that I like is how Tyler Gibbs is fully convinced that the new Kawasaki 450 comes stock with A-kit forks. Been quite a few arguments about that topic. Haha.

Teren and his mom are fixtures at the gate. | Bigwave photo

At what point did you lose all sense of what good music is? Just kidding. But seriously, are you really a Nickelback fan or was that just to bother me?

I actually grew up listening to Nickelback. The only cd’s my mom had was Nickelback and Shania Twain, so you can thank my mom for liking them. I haven’t listened to them for a while but once Kevin (Urqhart) played it again I was hooked. Haha.

Funny story: we were all thinking about getting Nickelback tee shirts for Walton. I bet you would of loved that!

At 19, there’s still hope for Teren’s musical tastes to develop and improve… | Bigwave photo

Like the old saying goes: There’s just no accounting for taste. Are you happy with how your summer went? What happened at Walton? What could you have done to improve on your results?

I’m disappointed in my results, for sure. I put in a lot of work down at ClubMX during the off season but couldn’t put it together. My riding in the west was really good, just had some bad luck. I finally started to ride good at Walton but ended up popping out my shoulder just after the halfway point in the first moto. I will just have to train hard for the future!

Will you be racing the SX series?

Sadly, I won’t. When they come to the west I will.

What have you been up to since the Pro MX season ended? Where do you work?

Ever since I got home I have been working. My dad owns a farm and harvest season started once I got back. Last couple days I have been in the swather pounding out some hours. I haven’t touched a bike since Walton but I’m itching to get back riding!

Hopefully, we see Teren at all the Nationals again in the future, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens. | Bigwave photo

What are your winter and 2020 plans?

Right now I don’t have many plans, riding wise. I might go to school and I’m debating on getting ACL surgery soon because my knee has been bothering me for the last 2 years.

I’m hoping to race as much as possible next year but might not do the whole series again. But I’m hoping to do west coast for sure. I love racing and want to keep doing it for as long as possible.

OK, thanks for taking the time with us today, Teren. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

I would really like to thank my mom and dad for everything, Wyatt Ferris for putting up with me and helping me out on the East coast, A&E Racing, FRS suspension, League Pipeline, FXR, M7Designs, 100%, Tag Metals, ClubMX.