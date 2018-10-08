ICYMI | Catching Up with #40 Guillaume St Cyr

By Billy Rainford

Guillaume St Cyr from Victoriaville, Quebec, is #40 in 2018. We’ve gotten to know the rider we affectionately call “Gullimer” over the past few years. He’s the likeable rider who has really smooth indoor skills.

Here’s a look at his 2018 season:

We got in touch with Guillaume this week for a chat. Here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Guillaume. OK, let’s start at the beginning. How did you get into Motocross in the first place?

Guillaume St Cyr: Hey, how is it going! When I was 5 years old my little cousin got a PW50 and I wanted one so bad! My mom didn’t think it was a good idea but my dad still got me a PW anyway(Laughs)! Then I just started riding in the yard with my cousin.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first racing number was 10. I chose it because it was Simon Homans number and always looked up to him when I was younger.

What was your first race, and how did it go?

My first race was a St-Julie on a KTM 50cc and I won! From there on I fell in love with racing.

What was the highlight of your amateur career?

My best highlight was in 2013 at the Walton TransCan. I won a moto in Junior MX3 and battled for the overall with Wyatt Waddell and Alex Jeffery. I fell on the start in the last moto but ended up 3rd overall.

How did your Intermediate year go, and who were the top guys you were up against?

Yeah, I raced Intermediate only 2 years. It went pretty good, winning a couple races and battling for the lead a lot with JC Bujold, every damn weekend (Laughs)! Fun times.

What year did you turn Pro and how did that season go?

Well, the first ever national I raced was in 2014 at Ulverton during my first Intermediate year, but my real first year as a Pro was in 2016. It went all right. I had a lot of bad luck but learned a lot.

You earned #40 for 2018. What was the highlight of your summer in the Motocross portion of the series?

The highlight of my summer was definitely at Deschambault where I pulled my first-ever holeshot and battled both motos in the top 10. (I didn’t jump the gate that time (Laughs))

How did the Montreal SX go for you?

It went really good for me! I felt awesome even if I didn’t get the results I wanted.

How about the London Supercross at Delaware Speedway? How did that go for you?

Well, it went good all day. I had good lap times and was feeling smooth. I was pretty stoked to be the first one to hit one of the triples out of a rhythm! Unfortunately, I crashed during the first heat and ended my night…

I know you crashed out, but you look really comfortable on the indoor-style tracks. Is that where you’d like to be racing more, like the AMA Supercross series?

Yeah, I definitely want to get my license and race the AMA Supercross series!

What are your winter racing plans?

Not sure yet, but probably some AMA if I get my license or, if not, I’ll be doing those amateur Supercrosses.

What are your racing plans for next summer?

Depends on what I’ll be doing this winter, but East coast outdoor would be the plan.

What is it you do for your 9-5? Is that what you’ll do for the future?

My dad owns an apartment block and we are taking care of everything that needs to get fixed or whatever — painting, floors, electricity, plumbing etc…

OK, good luck in Quebec City. Who would you like to thank?

