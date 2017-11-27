#ICYMI | Catching Up with…#48 Alex Jeffery
By Billy Rainford
Alex Jeffery is one of 3 Jeffery boys who raced or races Motocross. Alex earned himself #48 for the 2017 season after having some success in the MX2 class in 2016. However, we didn’t see Alex at the races this past summer, so we went along without ever seeing #48 on the track.
We grabbed the youngest Jeffery to find out what he’s been up to and learn a little bit more about what the future holds for him.
Direct Motocross: Hello, Alex. We missed you around the races this past summer. You’re one of three Jeffery guys who grew up racing motocross. Let’s back way up and ask you how you all got into this sport in the first place?
Alex Jeffery: It all started with my brothers getting into it. I managed to follow along in their footsteps and it became our passion as a family.
When you were all very young, who showed the most aptitude for the sport?
Eric definitely displayed the most aptitude for the sport, but Lucas was the one with the most talent.
Did you play any other sports growing up? How about now?
Hockey was my other main pastime and I still play hockey now.
When was the first time you races against your brothers and how did that go?
First year of Junior, so when I was 15 years old. Lucas and I raced in Junior but I never really had the chance to race Eric.
You were #48 in 2017 but we never saw you on the line. Why not? What did you get up to?
I was up at the cottage for most of the summer, just enjoying a little break from the sport that we have been committed to our whole lives.
So, have you hung up the boots and “leathers” for good?
At this point, I think that is the case for the time being.
Looking back, what would you say is the highlight of your racing?
Looking back, in 2013 when I won 2 Junior titles at the Walton TransCan.
Did you miss it and follow along with the series last summer?
Yes, I did miss it, but I also really enjoyed having the summer to relax instead of training and racing every week.
What have you been doing for the past little while? I hear you’ve been away?
I have been home for the last little while, planning to shred some powder out in BC with my cousin.
Have you found anything that can replace the excitement of moto?
Hockey and riding my stand-up jet skis helps to get the adrenaline flowing again.
What will you get up to over this coming winter?
Going to Vancouver and I’m really excited to get out and ski again! And I’ll also be there for New Year’s Eve.
Were you happy with your #48 this year? How would you sum up your 2016 season?
I felt like I struggled but overall it was a great experience and I enjoyed it at the same time.
OK, we’ll let you go…and I have to get back to Gatorback to make sure it hasn’t floated away. Is there anyone you’d like to thank? Good luck in the future.
I would just like to thank everyone who has supported me over the years, especially my parents, they made huge sacrifices and I’m very thankful for that.