#ICYMI | Catching Up with…#48 Alex Jeffery

By Billy Rainford

Alex Jeffery is one of 3 Jeffery boys who raced or races Motocross. Alex earned himself #48 for the 2017 season after having some success in the MX2 class in 2016. However, we didn’t see Alex at the races this past summer, so we went along without ever seeing #48 on the track.

We grabbed the youngest Jeffery to find out what he’s been up to and learn a little bit more about what the future holds for him.