ICYMI | Catching Up with… #7 Dillan Epstein

By Billy Rainford

We got to know Dillan Epstein a little bit when he came up and raced a few years ago. I’d seen him coming up through the ranks on the rather unattractive #8 in the amateurs. He’s always shown potential, and this year he’s really going to get the chance to show it.

Dillan has signed on to be the teammate of defending MX1 champion, Matt Goerke, on the formidable Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha squad. Dillan will get everything he needs to take the next step in his professional career.

He’s also one of the most energetic guys we have in the field. He’s always willing to give his time for an interview and you pretty much have to drag him away from the fans when he gets introduced onto the podium — the guy is a sponsor’s dream.

He’s been busy getting ready for this coming Rockstar Triple Crown season and we grabbed him for a quick chat before he puts the finishing touches on his Arenacross prep.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Dillan. Thanks for talking with us today. Let’s first talk about your 2017 season in Canada. You finished with the #7 for 2018. Were you happy with your performance last summer? What would you have done differently if you could?

Dillan Epstein: Thanks for having me. First off, I was happy with my performance, not happy with some of the issues that were out of my hands, but that’s racing!

If you had to pick a favourite track on the Canadian circuit, what would it be, and why?

That’s a hard question…. I would say Calgary. I enjoyed that track the most.

What do you see as the biggest difference between racing in the USA and Canada…and you can’t use the phrase, “laid back.”

How every single thing is ran. From the race venue, to teams, to all the racers, everyone’s attitude is not uptight, everyone is welcoming and loves being at the races and they’re doing a job just like the rest of us. Pretty rad, I gotta say.

What did you get up to when the season ended?

When the season ended, I got everything ripped out from underneath me, out of nowhere at the end of the season. After that, nothing. I rode some friends’ bikes as much as possible and was working 14-hour shifts for my dad for a little while until I got the call.

When did you start talking with the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha gang? How did that all happen?

We talked, I want to say, end of October beginning of November and it happened fast and it was out of the blue — nothing I expected. André asked if I wanted to be the guy and I was not expecting that question. I was fumbling my words trying to say “F Yeah, Hell yeah,” and “yes,” at the same time (Laughs).

OK, let’s let people get a sense about what kinds of things are your favourite:

Music: Anything but country.

Band: Slipknot

Movie: Pineapple Express

TV Show: Breaking Bad

Sport other than moto: Rock Climbing, I crush it!

Favourite Winter Olympic sport: I don’t have one, they don’t have any cool motorsports in it!

Car: Shelby Cobra

Who did you look up to when you started racing?

TP! (Travis Pastrana)

What was your first racing number and how did you pick it?

129. I’m the 1st born in my family, 20th day, 9th month.

How has your training been going? Where have you been?

Been going great and I have been training locally and at a facility on private tracks.

What are your goals for the Rockstar Triple Crown series? $100K would be nice, huh?

Make it through the season healthy and consistent. Yeah, it’ll be nice.

You guys got started a little earlier than some of the other teams, I think. Good luck in Abbotsford next weekend. Who would you like to thank?