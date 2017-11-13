#ICYMI | Catching Up with… #767 Mason Wharton

#ICYMI | Catching Up with… #767 Mason Wharton

By Billy Rainford

We saw this racer at the first 4 rounds of the 2016 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals series and then he was gone. He was the fast rider on the Kawasaki with the very familiar last name.

Mason Wharton is another fast rider from the Pacific Northwest and calls Battle Ground, Washington, home. He never showed up to run the #46 this past summer, but we were able to get in touch with him to learn a little bit about him and what he has planed for the future.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Mason. Let’s give everyone a chance to learn a little about you. Could you tell us how old you are, where you’re from, and how you got into motocross?

Mason Wharton: Hi there. I’m Mason Wharton. I’m 22 years old and I’m from Washington State, USA. I got into riding around the age of 6 when my dad and uncle bought their first bikes, and then later on my dad bought me a PW 50. Ever since then I’ve been hooked.

How did you do as an amateur? Did you hit any of the big amateur nationals?

I didn’t do a whole lot of amateur racing when I was younger; I just stuck to local races. I qualified to go to the Loretta Lynn’s amateur national 2 years in a row in the 250 B class, but just never went.

What year did you turn Pro and what was your first race? How did it go?

My first Pro race was in 2014 at Denver, Colorado, for the Amsoil Arenacross racing series when I was trying to get my SX license. It went good and I ended up getting 7th in the Lites main.

Have you lined up for many AMA nationals? How’d they go?

Ya I actually raced this last 2017 AMA season. I raced 7 rounds and made every main event and had a blast learning and getting better.

How about Supercross. What is your indoor history?

I raced Supercross in 2016 and 2017 but got hurt both years a couple rounds in and had to call it quits for the season on both of them.

What made you decide to head north to try the Canadian series?

I had a couple of friends that wanted to go and race the Canadian series and I wasn’t doing much so I just tagged along with them, really.

What did you think of it?

It was a blast! I loved the landscape and all of the tracks and hope to go back sometime.

The results have disappeared from the series website so I can’t check your results. Which rounds did you do in 2016 and how did they go?

In 2016, I did the first 4 rounds: Kamloops, Nanaimo, Calgary, and Regina. I got a couple top tens and my best was a 7th at Regina.

Did you have a favourite track?

Ya, Regina was my favorite track because it was similar to a track here at home. So I loved the dirt and just went into that round feeling really good about it.

Why didn’t we see you this season? What did you get up to?

I was really close to actually doing the whole Canadian series, but after some semi-good results in the US at Hangtown MX, and Glen Helen MX, I decided to stay and race the rest of the AMA outdoor series.

(He went 29-26 for 29th at Hangtown and 30-25 for 29th at Glen Helen)

What are your winter/off-season plans?

Well, I actually got hurt this summer and am still recovering from a surgery I had back in July. The plan is to just heal up and I’m hoping to be back on the bike in December.

Bummer. How about your racing plans for next season?

With my injury now, I’ll probably miss out on the 2018 Supercross series but I will be racing the whole 2018 AMA outdoor nationals series.

Well, thanks for talking with us and good luck. Is there anyone you’d like to thank?

It was my pleasure, thank you for having me. Ya, I’d like to thank, Pro Circuit, Motorsport Hillsboro, Fly Racing, Bell helmets, 100% goggles, Sidi boots, Mobius braces, my trainer Randy Lawrence, and my family that keeps supporting me through it all.