ICYMI | Catching Up with…#8 Tim Tremblay

By Billy Rainford

In 2017, Tim Tremblay got the chance he’s been after for many years — the chance to be on a top-level, factory-supported motocross team. Tim has always shown the skill and speed to be a competitor, but without the full support of a team it was difficult to make it to all the rounds and be competitive.

That all changed when he got the call to be Matt Goerke‘s teammate on the Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha team.

Tim has long been a top Snocross racer and made his hay while the proverbial sun shined in the winter months. He never really wanted to jeopardize his winter racing season and so only competed in some of the east rounds over the past few years. In fact, I remember a couple years ago he hurt a finger at Gopher Dunes and was immediately worried about the damage it may have done to his bread-and-butter winter racing season.

Well, with the full support last summer, Tim was happy and excited to hit all 10 rounds of the Canadian Nationals and find out where he’d stack up with a full season under his belt. In 2017, the answer was 8th.

We got in touch with Tim as he prepared for more Snocross racing this weekend.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Tim. Like always, we’ll back it up to last year first. You got your chance on a team and did the entire season. Can you sum up your summer for us? How did it go for you?

Tim Tremblay: Last year, being part of the factory Yamaha Rockstar OTSFF team was unbelievable. The bike was great, the crew was friendly and easy to work with. I had a lot of fun all summer long. I was only bummed about not being able to battle more up front, but I ended up 8 in the MX1 championship. Those 450 guys are no joke, including my teammate Matt who won the championship.

What was the biggest difference in your day to day schedule with that kind of support?

Basically, not to worry about anything other than your gear bag and focusing on racing. They get everything ready to go from bike, hotel, flight, hospitality etc. Previous year I had to prep the bike, bring the fifth wheel, drive to races, order parts do everything on your own.

What was the highlight of your summer?

My best results was a 5th but my highlight was more being out there on a factory team with a great support and being racing with all those fast guys. It was awesome to be part of this and I felt grateful for that opportunity.

And now the big question: Will you be back this year racing motocross?

I won’t be back, unfortunately.

Why not?

Not being up front or top 5 was probably the hardest for me. I was a little off the pace. It’s getting hard to do both Motocross/Snocross with no break and rest in between and with 2 young kids at home. I will focus on finishing my career in snocross and try to be more healthy and rest prior my snocross season.

What did you get up to when the series ended last August?

I was back in the gym immediately to do my pre-season snocross training. I was still putting motos on my dirt bike and did a lot of mountain biking.

You’re #1 series is Snocross. With it no longer in the X Games, did that change your winter much?

No. It’s a bummer that we didn’t go to X Games this year but we are still doing and focusing on the ISOC National championship.

How has your Snocross season been going so far?

The season has been hard on my body this year. I had a big crash 2 weeks prior to the season that left me with a big hole in my leg. I got landed on at the second race. I took 7 to 8 weeks off here and there during the race season to recover from all those injuries. But now we are back on track and got on the box last weekend when I did my comeback.

When you’re actually out on the course, what do you enjoy more, motocross or snocross?

I enjoy both. It’s hard to tell which one I like the most. It depends of track conditions and weather but they are 2 awesome sports.

How many more competitive years do you have left?

Dirt bike last year was my last full year. I’m only going to practice and maybe do couple races. Snocross as long I will be competitive I will go for it, but it’s hard to tell how many.

What will you do once your Pro racing days are done?

That is the hardest question that I can’t even answer myself. For now, I would like to stay in the sport but we will see when the time comes.

Thanks for talking with us today, Tim. Good luck with the rest of the season. Who would you like to thank?