ICYMI | Catching Up with Casey Keast

By Billy Rainford

In case you missed it, we caught up with 2020 #77 Casey Keast who, since this interview was done, has announced he will race the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour with the support of Carlson Racing, Husqvarna Canada, and Blackfoot Direct.

In case you missed it, we caught up with Kelowna, BC’s Casey Keast. | Bigwave 2018 photo

Casey Keast is one of the fast riders out of British Columbia who we all had our eyes on as he came up through the amateur ranks. He was always a rider you could count on to perform at the biggest races, like the TransCan GNC at Walton Raceway.

He’s had some very solid finishes as a pro rider but has also struggled to find the necessary support that would see him traveling the entire series on a consistent basis.

He just finished a very successful Future West Moto Arenacross Championship series with a 2nd overall in Pro Am Lights and 3rd in Pro Open.

He only raced the first 3 rounds of Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour MX Nationals in 2019. Here’s a look at his results:

We got in touch with him this week to let him know we were doing Week #7(7) and wanted to do an intro interview with him. He was happy to chat with us and you can read what he had to say here:

Here’s what Casey had to say when we got in touch with him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross Hey there, Casey. I haven’t talked to you in a while. It’s week #7 and we don’t have a #7, but we do have a #77, so thanks for chatting with us today. Let’s ask you the usual first couple questions: How did you first get started in Motocross?

Casey Keast: My mom really wanted me to try racing when I was 10 and I didn’t want to do it. My first race was Penticton Arenacross in 2010. I didn’t finish last and had a lot of fun so that’s where the addiction of wanting to win came, and I pretty much never looked back.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 21. It was my sister’s favourite number and she really wanted me to run it so that was my number all the way through my amateur career.

You’re one of the fast riders who came up racing the Future West Moto AX series out there in BC. Who did you come up racing against?

I raced with Jess Pettis, Wyatt Waddell, Jacob Piccolo, and Tyler Gibbs. Those were the fast amateur kids I raced when I was amateur.

I remember all eyes were on you as you came up through the amateur ranks. What year did you turn Pro and how did that first year go?

My first year racing Pro was 2017. I finished top 10 almost every weekend and got 4th in one moto. I finished 6th in the series and won ‘Rookie of the Year.’ I was one of the top Canadians in the MX2 class that year.

What’s your favourite track on the circuit and why?

My favourite track was Prince George. Out east my favourite track is Deschambault, but I’ve always had bad luck there for some reason.

Casey picked his amateur number because it was his sister’s favourite number. Annnnd that’s why I always ask this question. | Bigwave 2013 photo

What is your most memorable racing moment so far?

For sure racing the Monster Energy Cup the three times that I did. I’ll never forget how cool that was.

Let’s talk a bit about your 2019 season. You did the first 3 rounds of 450 MX last summer. How did that go for you?

I wasn’t planning on racing the nationals at all. I didn’t do much riding at all leading up to the first round in Calgary, but last-minute decided to send it anyway.

I raced 450 because there was no pressure/expectation for me. I just wanted to go out there and have fun. If I raced 250 I wouldn’t have had fun because I would have been beat by guys I had beat the year before and it would have taken away my whole purpose of riding last year which was just to have fun and find the fun in racing again.

We didn’t see you at any other rounds though. Why not?

I didn’t want to race the full series anymore. I was just tired of doing it on my own with no support.

Casey came up racing against other BC rippers like Jess Pettis. | John Meaney photo

And now you’ve just finished 2nd in Pro Am Lights and 3rd in Pro Open in FWM Arenacross. Can you tell us how that series went this year?

Yeah, that series was great. It was a rough start to the series. I had a couple crashes from not getting good starts and having to push my way through, but the second half of the series I got better and finished strong.

What are your plans for this upcoming 2020 season?

My plan is to do the full series this year in MX2 with a team. I can’t say too much yet but that is my plan.

That’s great to hear! What will you do for the rest of the winter?

I’m going to head down to California soon and start training for the upcoming series.

You’ve got a ton of indoor skill. Is AMA Supercross something you want to try?

Racing Supercross is one of my main goals to accomplish before I hang up the boots. If all goes well this year, I’d like to give it a go for 2021.

The good news is that Casey will be racing the series in 2020. We’ll have more information on his deal as soon as we learn more. | Bigwave photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

No plans yet. I just like to live day by day.

Well, congrats on a solid Arenacross series, good luck, and it’s great to hear we’re going to see you at tall the races this season. Who would you like to thank?

Thanks a lot. I’d like to thank Kelowna Yamaha and Marine, Fox Racing, Shift MX, EKS Brand goggles, Factory Connection, Lime Nine, Gibson tyre, Mobius braces, King Concepts, Rekluse Canada, Mongoose Machine, Bulldog, and my mom and dad!