ICYMI | Catching Up with Christopher Fortier

By Billy Rainford

Catching Up with Quebec racer, Chris Fortier. | Bigwave photo

Chris Fortier is the friendly rider who is from Quebec but also calls Florida home. He got a chance to race on the Sky Racing International Husqvarna team this past summer. Here’s a look at how his summer went:

He lined up at round 1 in Calgary but things didn’t go the way they were supposed to (we asked him about that). He then picked up the 250 series when we hit the eastern rounds and had a solid 10th place finish at River Glade out in Moncton, NB. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see him finish out the season at Walton and we also ask him about that.

Here’s what he had to say when we got in touch with him this week:

Here's what Chris Fortier had to say when we got in touch with him this week.

Direct Motocross: Hello Chris. Let’s take it all the way back to the beginning. How did you get started racing Motocross in the first place?

Chris Fortier: When I was 5 years old I got into riding because of my dad and I really loved it so I got into racing. He was a fan of the sport and he also had a CR80 when he was younger

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

The first number I had was #2 because of Jeremy McGrath. I remember seeing the #2 font on his Honda and really liked the way it looked, so I wanted to have #2 with the same font.

Do you remember your first race? Where was it and how did it go?

I do not remember my first race. It was in East Broughton, QC and I finished last and got lapped, I am pretty sure, on a KDX50. Haha

Your path was a little different than most Canadian kids. Can you tell us where you grew up?

I grew up riding and racing in Quebec till I was 10. Then I moved to Florida and spent most of my life there since then. I have spent a lot of time traveling and racing over the years, so I have lived in a lot of different areas for short periods of time.

(We sat down for an episode of Tailgating with Chris a couple years ago down in Florida)

Who was your main competition coming up through the amateur ranks?

It’s hard to say because I was always racing different kids every year and spent a lot of time doing regional racing in different states. I would say for the year I did amateur nationals in the US on 85’s I had some good races with Jayce Pennington. We were friends that went to the same races and seemed to find each other a lot on the track that year. It was a good time.

I also raced against (Austin) Forkner, (Chase) Sexton, and other guys on that level but they were always ahead of me at the nationals.

I trained with Brad (Jerominski) at Club57MX during my amateur years on big bikes and spent a lot of time battling with Daniel Herrlein. I consider him as a good competitor during my amateur years because we raced so much against each other during the week while training. We were close most of the time and were always able to push each other.

Chris had his best finish — 10th overall — at River Glade this past summer. | Bigwave photo

You picked up the MX season in the east and your best finish was a solid 10th at River Glade. Can you sum up your motocross season for us?

My motocross season was a disaster. I had a bolt come out of my front caliper on a jump because it wasn’t properly tightened in Calgary for the first round. It was 2 laps into the first moto, I lost my front breaks then on the 3rd lap my wheel locked up in the air causing me to crash and have another bad concussion. I couldn’t workout or ride with the symptoms I had following the race.

I went to Gopher Dunes to try and race but I had only practiced twice before the race and was out of shape from resting and hitting my head.

I had some strange bike problems happen throughout the summer that were no one’s fault as well. I also had to deal with a sponsor that wasn’t coming through like he was supposed to and that took away from my practicing in between the races. It also had me stressed knowing I might not be able to make it to the next race if he doesn’t come through.

Anyway, life doesn’t always go your way and I am happy to walk away from the summer healthy.

How come we didn’t see you at Walton?

I got really sick the week before and was still feeling terrible on Thursday before the race so I decided to not make the trip considering how my season was going.

What have you been up to the past few weeks?

I have been spending some time with my family and getting my things ready to head to Florida.

What will you do for the Triple Crown Supercross season?

I will not be racing.

Chris is a hard-working, humble kid and we hope he gets a chance to showcase his talents in upcoming seasons. | Bigwave photo

What are your fall and winter plans?

My plans are to work and ride as much as I can in Florida.

How about in 2020? What are those plans?

Those plans are not made yet. I’d like to race, for sure.

OK, thank you for answering a few questions for us today. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

Thank you, Billy, I would like to thank my parents for giving me the opportunity to grow up racing motocross. Thanks to all of these people and companies for helping me get to the races this summer. It did not go the way I wanted but I really appreciate some of the things these people did for me. Paragraph

Thank you Christian Dallaire @CarrxpertChicoutimi, Rob Redekop – Mid Holdings, David Carignan, Al Dyck @SkyRacing, Jeff @ TTI logistics, Rousseau Family -Guy RousseauPerformance, Andre Moore Moore Électrique, WW Ranch Family, Antoine Baron @ Equipied, Fred @Dotcom Computers, Vesta Properties, Park Ridge Homes, International Motorsports, Marco and Isabel @ MDdistributions, Grigoletti Family, FXR Racing, Mika Metals, Blud Lubricants, KSR Wheels, SSI Decals, 100% goggles Canada, @thenewf9, Rekluse Canada, Motoseat, and Yoshimura.

