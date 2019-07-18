ICYMI | Catching Up with Eric Jeffery

By Billy Rainford

Catching Up with Eric Jeffery from Oshawa (Courtice), Ontario. | Bigwave photo

This week we Catch Up with Oshawa, Ontario, rider Eric Jeffery from the CTR Club MX Redemption Racing Yamaha team.

Eric has been a fixture on the circuit for a bunch of years now. Just when we think he’s walking away from the sport to work more in the family business, he shows up with a lower number and does the entire series again!

One day it will surely be his last race, but until then, he’s a great guy to have at the track.

Here’s a look at his season so far:

We got in touch with him to ask him some of our usual Frid’Eh Update Intro Questions, so here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Eric had to say. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Eric. Thanks for chatting with us today. Let’s back it up like we always do and start from the beginning. How did you get started in Motocross?



Eric Jeffery: We originally lived in a suburb in Courtice but then moved to where my parents live now when I was 8 which has about 6 acres. My cousins, the Charlton’s, our neighbours (Brandon Phinney) and us all got PW 80’s to start riding and then things just took off from there getting more and more competitive.



What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 38. Our first race was at Muttco Mountain for LDR back then. I think my dad when he signed us up was trying to get 3 numbers in a row and in the 30’s was the closest he could get. Alex number 36, Lucas 39 and me 38.

What was your first race and how did it go?

My very first race was at Muttco Mountain on the PW 80 and as you might expect I was way underpowered compared to kids on 65’s, so you might expect how it went. Haha.

You ended up with your lowest number so far, 28. Can you sum up your 2018 season for us?

I felt like I started a bit off of the pace in the west but I was able to string together some good finishes at Gopher, Sand Del Lee and Moncton that led to my lowest number.

What was your stand-out race last year?

My stand-out race last year was Moncton. I went 12-13 for 12th overall. I always seem to do well at Moncton which is nice because it almost feels like a hometown race for me, as I have lots of family in Nova Scotia that love to come and watch. It also helped having my brother Lucas holding the pit board that weekend giving me lots of motivation.

What did you get up to when the season ended last year and then through the off season?

Nothing too exciting. My hands are always full with work and having a one-and-half year old at home. lol

Eric will do his best to end up in the top 10 in points, as he would love a career number. He was 11th in 2018. | Bigwave photo

Have you noticed any changes in your pit with the new sponsors and personnel or is it business as usual for you?

Ya, it’s quite a bit different. Being able to work with one of the legends of our sport in Skip Norfolk is pretty awesome. Jeremy McGrath was my idol growing up and to be able to feed off of the same mind he did for so many years is pretty cool. Skip has helped me get a better feel for my bike in every way from my Ohlins suspension, Hoosier Tires, ignition etc… He has really helped me adapt from my KTM to my Yamaha pretty smoothly.

That’s actually super cool! Can you tell us how the first 3 rounds of the 2019 season have gone for you?

I felt way off of the pace at Calgary and my results definitely showed that. At Prince George I feel like I did much better and ran closer to where I expect to be. Minnedosa I was in my cousin’s wedding so I had to miss it.

What did you get up to over this long break between east and west?

Not too much. Just spending time relaxing at the cottage with family and trying to get my self as prepared as I can for the east rounds.

We’re about to get started again and go straight through to the end. You’re sitting 21st in 450 points right now. What are you hoping to accomplish?

My ultimate goal would be to finish top 10 in points by the end of the year so I can get that permanent number. I was so close last year finishing 11th but I have a lot of work ahead of me.

What track are you most looking forward to? Do you have a favourite?

For the most part, I like all of the tracks in the East, but if I had to choose one I’d say Moncton because I always seem to get good results and because of what I mentioned earlier.

Eric and teammate Keylan Meston. | Bigwave photo

Your teammate, Keylan Meston, is quite a character. Have you learned any “life lessons” from him?

If anything I would hope he has learned “life lessons” from me being the old man on the team. If I’ve learned anything from Keylan it’s that in order to take the next step you have to be serious about your nutrition which he has done a great job of.

I always forget how old you are! How many more years are you going to keep racing at this level?

You know, I feel like that’s a moving target. For me this could be my last year but I can also see me going for another 5, so it’s hard to say.

OK, thanks for the chat. See you at Gopher Dunes. Who would you like to thank?Paragraph

I’d like to thank the God for always keeping me and my family safe, my wife and daughter Charlee for all of their support, Dad and Mom, the entire CTR family, the Sniders, Skip Norfolk, Dougie our mechanic, Brandon Haas and Cub MX, Jeffery Homes, Traders racing, FXR, Ohlins suspension, Hoosier, ZMax, ATV’s and more, West Woods, SKDA, Mika, Pro Circuit, Hinson.

