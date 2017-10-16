#ICYMI | Catching Up with…Gabriel Tremblay

By Billy Rainford

The Quebec rider made it to all 6 rounds of the eastern swing of the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals, competing in the MX2 class. Gabriel Tremblay lives in La Baie, Quebec, and had a best round of 16th overall at Pleasant Valley. Here’s a look at his season:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Gabriel. For those out there who may not be familiar with you, could tell us about yourself?



Gabriel Tremblay: I received my first motorcycle at 8 years old and my first race at the age of 10 years and since I have never stopped going to motocross races. My first motorcycle was a PW50 and climb class by class. one is a race family my cousin my father

Who got you into motocross in the first place?

My dad. (I used to) watch the motocross he was doing when he was young.

How did you pick your first racing number?

The first number is the same as my father at the time, 702.

When did you turn Pro?

In 2008 at the age of 19.

What was your first Pro race? How did you do?

My first Pro race was St-Julie at the national. I did not qualify but had a lot of fun and experience.

What do you like to do when you aren’t riding a dirt bike?

I work and in the winter I play hockey and cross-country skiing.

What do you do for work?

I work with my father for his fencing company, Cloturesclermont. I am seller and task of project.

You did the entire eastern nationals. Your best was a 16th overall in Pleasant Valley. How did that day go for you?

Super! I did my best start and everything was fine. I held the speed without any errors.

You finished 28th overall in MX2 and will be #54 in 2018. Are you happy with that?

I am very satisfied but a little tired because I worked at the same time with a lot of travel. I think that I could have done a little better but with the circumstances I am very satisfied.

What have you been doing since the Canadian Nationals ended?

I did the rest of the season at my regional motocross club, SLSJ.

What will you do over the winter?

Hockey and cross country skiing, plus work.

What are your racing plans for next summer?

I do not know for the moment but (I’m sure) that I’m going to make some nationals and some regional and provincial and I’ll come back in MX1.

Merci pour le conversation. Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank Equipement Villeneuve which gives me a very good support and my father Fences Clermont without it would not be possible as well as the tower a beer, Atlas Canada, Estiky Graphick, and KTM Canada.



Thanks for taking the time to talk with us, Gabriel. With so many great Quebec riders to speak to throughout the season, I should really freshen up on my French. Thanks for doing your best in English.