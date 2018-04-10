ICYMI | Catching Up with…Jacob Hayes

By Billy Rainford

For 2018, Jacob Hayes is the rider who earned the #15 in Canada. The smooth riding American rider has taken a couple runs at the Canadian series and was in the mix all summer in the MX2 class in 2017.

We’ve known Jacob since his amateur days when he was an up-and-coming rider out of North Carolina. He raced the big American Amateur Nationals and was always one of the kids to watch.

He finished 4th in our series last year and ended up injuring himself at the final round in Barrie. He’s currently sitting 2nd in the ‘Ricky Carmichael Road to Supercross’ at the Amsoil Arenacross series, just 2 points behind Chris Blose.

We got in touch with Jacob to see what’s new and find out what his future plans are.

Direct Motocross: Hey, Jacob. We haven’t actually seen you since round 1 of the Amsoil Arenacross series in Dayton, Ohio. You’re currently sitting 2nd, only 2 points behind Chris Blose. Can you tell us how things have been going in that series for you?

Jacob Hayes: The season so far has been good, I had to fight through a lot of adversity at the start of the season but as of late I’ve been feeling good on the bike.

You’re obviously within striking distance of this title. What’s it going to take to finish the job?

I can sit here and tell you all the stuff you guys have probably heard a 1000 times but honestly it’ll come down to who wants it more.

What’s next for you once the Arenacross series ends in May?

The plan is to be holding the Ricky Carmichael cup come May and honestly after that I don’t know.

Let’s talk about your summer up in Canada in 2017. It didn’t end well for you, but what was the highlight for you?

Personally, there were no highlights. I straight up rode horrible all summer and it wasn’t fun to ride the struggle bus like that.

What was your favourite track on the Canadian circuit?

Probably Calgary or RJ’s.

What track did you really not like or get along with?

We didn’t have a good first date.

Would you consider coming back north for another shot at the title?

Yes, of course. Might change some plans and do the traveling a bit different, but, yeah, I’d giver a go.

Are you a full-time AX guy or do you have your sights set on racing Supercross?

I wanna race Supercross. Don’t get me wrong, I love my Babbitt’s Online Monster Energy Kawasaki, but I would love to turn all my experience into a Supercross ride one day.

What did you get up to over the break?

All I’ve been doing is training. I had some ground to make up so over the break just got to work.

Good luck with the rest of your series, Jacob. Who would you like to thank?

Babbitt’s Online, Monster Energy, Kawasaki, Parts Unlimited, 100%, Bell, Moose, N Style, Renthal, DID, AP Designs, EVS.