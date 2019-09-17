ICYMI | Catching Up with Jake Tricco

By Billy Rainford

Catching Up with Jake Triccos. | Bigwave photo

Jake Tricco is the amateur phenom we watched climb the ranks to make it to the Pros. He has always been fast and fun to watch ride.

He raced a couple Pro Nationals in 2018 as an Intermediate and impressed everyone.

He was so impressive that he got the attention of the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team and was to race for the team in the 250 class his rookie 2019 season.

Of course, that didn’t end up happening, and we asked Jake to take us through what happened.

Let’s get right to his interview. He has never been a top 52 Pro rider, so we started at the beginning:

Industry and team eyes were always on Jake as he came up through the amateur ranks. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Jake. This is your first time in the Frid’Eh Update top 52, so let’s start at the beginning for everyone. How did you first get into the sport of Motocross?

Jake Tricco: My dad got me on a PW50 when I was 3 years old.

What was your first number and why did you choose it?

My first number was 27. My dad was 26 so I figured I’d be 27. Then a few years in someone had my number and I had to change it. I was in love with Ryan Dungey so I put a 5 in front of 27 for 527.

Do you remember your first race? Where was it and how did it go?

I don’t remember it exactly, but it was at Burnt River and I think I got 7th or something but I wasn’t too worried…it was all for fun then.

You’ve always been a rider who we’ve kept an eye on coming up through the ranks. You just turned Pro, so what was the highlight of your amateur career?

If I had to pick a highlight I’d have to say it was winning 6 championships at Walton TransCan, but I also got to go to some cool places to race like Loretta Lynn’s and the World Minis in Spain.

Jake was pretty dominant in his Intermediate year. | Bigwave photo

Who did you come up racing against? Who was your main rival?

I feel like I was going through classes so quick I never really had a person I battled with at every race, but there was definitely some fast guys when I was just coming into the class being the “young guy.”

You got your feet wet in the Pro ranks in 2018 and did very well. What did you notice was the big difference going from Intermediate to Pro?

I would definitely say it’s the long motos. Going from around 15 minute motos to 30 minutes plus 2 laps was the hardest thing to prepare for.

You attracted the attention of the Honda Racing GDR Fox Racing team for your first year as a Pro rider this season. Things, obviously, took a turn and you weren’t on the team for 2019. Can you take us through what happened from your point of view?

Most people that are seeing this problem have seen my post on Instagram about everything that happened, so I don’t feel I need to go too in depth, but yes, things didn’t go as planned this year getting injured in the spring and then getting released from my contract with GDR.

What did you get up to with all your new-found spare time this racing season? Did you race locally?

I started working for an excavation company and did that all summer. I also got to ride a bit, so that’s always fun!

You raced Walton on your 125. Was it fun to line up again? What have you been up to since then?

Ya, I didn’t get to ride much, I think I got out 3 times before Walton. I wasn’t even going to race during the week but on Monday I figured I’d go out and have some fun and I actually ended up getting a moto win and 2nd overall, so can’t complain about that!

Good luck with whatever comes next, Jake. | Bigwave photo

I guess I have to ask you what the future racing plan is for you? Are you interested in Supercross?

I’m not sure with riding but I’ve gone back to high-school and have two more years to finish then I’ve got to figure out what I’m doing after that, but I’m definitely going to do some fun riding and most likely some local races next year!

OK, thanks for talking to us and good luck in the future. Is there anyone you’d like to thank?

Yeah, for sure. Thank you for doing this with me, and I couldn’t have done or been where I was without the support of my mom & dad, Iain Hayden, the whole Motopark crew, Jay Moore from Fox, Mikey Walker at New Era, just everyone who supported me throughout my whole career…you know who you are!