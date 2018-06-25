ICYMI | Catching Up with…Nathan Bles

By Billy Rainford

Nathan Bles was that likeable kid who could really rip on a dirt bike. You just knew that, if he could stay focused and interested, he was destined for good things.

With a very solid family backing him, Nathan moved up and up and eventually turned Pro. Injuries have plagued his movement toward championships, but he’s always been right there when he was healthy.

His life has changed direction this past year, as he is now a turkey farm owner and working the long hours that it demands of him. Also, he had a pretty scary crash recently that we’ll talk to him about that had him a little nervous when first spoke to him after it.

So, let’s get right to our interview with the affable rider from Bayfield (ish), Ontario, Nathan Bles:

Direct Motocross: Hello Nathan. I always like to start with asking how you got started riding and racing in the first place?

Nathan Bles: Hey, Billy. Started riding when I was 3 around the farm but didn’t start racing till I was 10. I asked my dad to race and he was all for it then he took me to a local TVR race. Looking back, I sucked but it didn’t matter at the time. I just loved it.

You’ve had many numbers over the years but how did you choose your first racing number when you started?

Yes, I have had plenty of different numbers. It’s kinda cool but also a pain. I wish I could have had one number for my Pro career. I will say my favourite Pro number was #10. My first real number was 218 and I still use it for snobikes and will go back to it after my national number expires. I honestly don’t know how I got that number, I think when I first signed up for CMRC back in the day they just gave me it.

Let’s talk about last summer. How did your series go? What were some of your highlights?

Last summer was awesome! I had a blast. The team was great and the bikes were fast. The highlight would have been Pleasant Valley. Got great start and led for awhile. Also had my buddy Justin (Roney) as my mechanic that weekend and it was just a fun weekend. The series didn’t end well for me. Ended up crashing and hitting my head at the next round in New Brunswick. Wasn’t able to race after that incident till I was cleared by the doctor and that was right before I left for the ISDE in France but I was able to enjoy it for what it was.

What did you get up to when the series ended last summer?

So, after the racing was over I had a month to get ready for the ISDE in France. That was an epic time! It was a great time with some big lows (Laughs)…luggage being lost for 80% of the trip to making it 4 days in to have my frame snap. That is two ISDE events not finished due to bike issues. But having great friends made the trip enjoyable. I still laugh thinking about that trip. Once I came back it was straight into snobikes! The X Games was also a amazing.

Now, I know you’re a new farm owner. Can you tell us a little bit about your turkey farm and what you’re doing these days?

Yes, I bought the farm in January. It’s been extremely busy but also rewarding in a way. Everyday is a struggle but I am learning so much and now having a few months under my belt I have it somewhat figured out (Laughs). Turkeys are funny birds and they can be finicky. I raise them from day old babies till they are old enough to lay an egg. From there I move them to my layer barn where they lay eggs. In total I have around 11000 birds to take care of. And 5000 of them lay eggs. The turkey eggs are not for consumption, they go to a hatchery.

I’m guessing this means some pretty early mornings? Is it a lot of work?

Yes, up and at it early every day. Makes for long days but it isn’t hard labour work just time consuming and you need to pay attention to detail with eggs and also the birds. You have to keep the birds happy so they lay those eggs.

Let’s talk about your recent crash and injury. What the heck happened?

Oh boy… hmm, well, I broke my T9 and T12 vertebrae. Was at a local race in Walton where I was racing Jay Burke. I was going for a pass down the gullies and was getting roosted bad. Had my head down and held it wide open trying to push through the pain of the roost. As I crested the top of the first single/gully, I looked up and realized I was going way too fast. Jumped it all the way to the bottom or actually on the upward side of the next single/gully. Pretty much casing the next single. I saved it and rode off to the side of the track where I noticed my back was hurting and tingling. I got a lot of help from friends and medics to get off the bike. At that time, I felt my back get real week and the pain really started to kick in. By the time I got into the helicopter I started to lose the tingling feeling in my feet which scared the shit out of me! Once in the hospital, they got my swelling down and I was able to feel everything again. By far the scariest moment of my life. I was lucky and will have full recovery and even now I am walking and already working again in small doses. Luckily I have a good employee and family to help at the farm. How are you feeling now?

I am doing great considering what I went through. Still wake up sore and have to take it easy but I will be back later in the year enjoying riding again.

Is your plan to get back so you can race the 6 Days again?

Yes, I need to complete one (Laughs). Never underestimate a ISDE event. They are tough. Hopefully, next year we can put together a team to compete again. Last year we had killer team and would like to ride with Tyler (Medaglia) and Phil (Chaine) again.

Is that the toughest event you’ve ever done? And you say you’ll do it again?

By far the toughest event I have been in. It’s 6 days of 8 hours of riding. And in between you race 6 stages, each having there unique challenges. Then having to do your own bike work at the end of the day with only 15 minutes. Ask Tyler, it’s tough! I think I am addicted to it so, yes, I will do it again if given the chance.

Will we see you out watching at Gopher Dunes in a few weeks? What do you think of the Pro season so far? Anyone impressing you?

Yes, I will be at Gopher’s but this time with a cold beverage watching. The season is pretty sweet as a spectator. The top guys in each class are all so fast and I think we will see some more different winners on the east cost rounds. I am impressed with Tyler being the bulldog. He is staying up front each weekend and it’s rad to see. But I gotta give it up to Colt (Facciotti). That guy just has raw speed and, given a start, he will be very tough to beat.

In the MX2, (Jess) Pettis is fast and has some confidence to him that will make him hard to beat. But Muff (Shawn Maffenbeier) and (Josh) Osby have raw speed and experience of their own to match. I feel if (Dylan) Wright can get starts and minus bike issues he will be a beast in the east.

Lemme also ask you where you see your racing going. Will we see you on the line again somewhere?

Racing, for me, has taken me so far from where I started on the farm, I couldn’t have predicted where it has taken me. That being said, I will be slowing down and won’t be racing many Canadian national events. I am looking towards the off road more and more. It’s fun and challenging, so I think you can see me there in the future. I will still be out at the local events and maybe at one or two MRC national event in future. So, yes, I will be lining up at a gate somewhere.

OK, thanks for taking the time with us today. Good luck and is there anyone you’d like to thank?

Thanks, Billy. I will see you all at the DUNES. Honestly, I just want to thank my family and friends for all the help and good times over the years Also, the small group that gets me set up to ride: Xtreme Toys, Country Corners, ad FXR.