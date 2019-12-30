ICYMI | Catching Up with Quintin Robin

By Billy Rainford

Catching Up with Alberta racer Quintin Robin. | Bigwave photo

I remember thinking how “factory” he looked when I saw him at the Calgary National a couple years ago in 2017. Quintin Robin is the rider who should have been running the #51 in 2019, but he wasn’t able to get out there and you’ll learn why.

You always hate to hear these injury stories, but the instant we stop thinking of Motocross as an “extreme sport” is when we start fooling ourselves. This sport can be a rough one, folks.

Anyway, here’s our interview with the rider we hope to see at the track again soon:

Quintin was #60 in 2018. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello Quintin. Let’s start out by telling everyone who you are. Can you tell us your age and where you’re from?

Quintin Robin: I’m 22 years old from Eckville, Alberta. I was born and raised on a beef/grain farm where I got introduced to riding dirt bikes from my dad the age of 5. I started racing at the age of 6 and it’s been in my blood ever since.

Don’t get ahead of me! lol How did you get into motocross in the first place?

My dad was the one who got me into it. He had a 1978 RM 50 that he gave me as my first bike when I was 5 years old and I rode that thing everywhere around the countryside. I finally convinced him to get me a KX 65 a few years later and he took me to my first race which was out at Xtreme Race Ways for their local Tuesday night motos.

Looking back at it I was the ultimate goon starting out. It’s pretty funny to look back to see where you started and where you ended up. At the time I don’t think my dad knew what we were getting into.

We came across ADRA series after racing the local stuff for a while then racing became a part of me and my family. My parents enjoyed it just as much as I did.

What was your first number and why did you choose it?

My first number was 247. When I first started riding, I rode so much my mom would always say I rode 24 hours a day 7 days a week. So then 247 just stuck. It would be pretty cool to know just how many liters of fuel I ran through that RM 50.

He came up through the Alberta ranks with a good crop of riders. | Bigwave photo

I have to say, I don’t know much about you, so I apologize. Who did you come up through the ranks racing against?

In the mini days I raced with Braden Burry, Brad Link, Danny Mathe, Teagen Williams, Zac Fisher, Cole Varty, and Brock Leitner. A really fast group of kids. Once moved up to Intermediate, I was racing with Ryeley Gallup, Nick Collins, Cody Littau, and Matt Scott. Just to name a few.

What year did you turn Pro and how did it go that first year?

I went Pro in 2015 and it was a pretty slow start. It was a pretty big learning curve for me jumping from Intermediate to Pro. I lacked aggression and intensity. When I was still an amateur, I got away with it; people just didn’t ride as aggressive. But once I moved up it was something I struggled with.

You ended up with #51 for this season. Can you tell us how your 2018 season went to earn that?

It all started out awesome. I went down to Club MX for two months to kick start my preseason and all I can say is, “wow.” That place is amazing. You want to eat sleep breathe moto, you go there. I had a little hiccup while I was there and I dislocated my shoulder which took 2 weeks to heal.

Coming into the first national I felt ready. I was getting my best finishes and by the time we went to Minnedosa I got my first-ever top 10 and it felt so good. I’ve never been a really good sand rider, so the first couple rounds out east were a bit of a struggle.

Everything changed though when I rode Deschambault before we headed out to New Brunswick. That’s when my season ended.

Oh boy, I’m almost sorry I asked this next question. Ouch! | Bigwave photo

Uh oh, I’m afraid this may answer my next question. I don’t think we saw you at the races this past season. Why didn’t we?

I had a really bad crash at Deschambault. Before we headed out to New Brunswick I wanted to ride Deschambault, since it was my first time out east.

On the big table to table jump my bike cut out and died right on the face, I endo’d and fell out of the sky.

I ended up displacing C4, 5 and 6 in my neck 3.5 mm and had to be in a collar 24/7 for just over 2 months, dislocated my shoulder, broke my humorous, punctured a lung, broke my pelvis in 2 spots, tore my left ACL, tore both meniscuses in my left knee, tore my left PCL, and had a severe concussion. The doctors weren’t sure if I was going to have to get my neck fused but luckily it ended up stabilizing enough that I didn’t have to.

I had to wait till my neck was stable till I could get surgery on my knee and since this was the third time having an ACL reconstruction the surgeon strongly suggested that I took a full year to recover.

The surgery happened in November of 2018 so by the time it was 1-year post-op the season was over.

Wow. Can I ask what do you do for a job?

Currently, I’m in school taking Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, but before that I was on the farm with my dad helping out. On the side I ran heavy equipment doing mostly reclamation work.

What are your plans for the winter?

I’m in my last year of school so I’ll be finishing up with that and really focusing getting my body back to normal. Even though it has been over a year now since I got hurt there’s still some lingering issues that I want to try and fix. Maybe I’ll go back to Club MX one winter. That place is unreal, one can dream! Hah.

Good luck, Quintin. We hope to see you somewhere at the races soon. | Bigwave photo

Do you have any plans for the 2020 racing season?

I hope to just ease back into things for 2020. I want to start riding again and just have fun messing around on a dirt bike. I miss it so much and I don’t think riding will ever leave my blood, but as far as racing I’m not too sure.

My neck is permanently displaced, and they only allow a total of 5mm of displacement before pressure is put on the spinal cord and some serious stuff can happen. Considering mine is already displaced 3.5mm it kind of scares me. I try to keep it in the back of my head.

For now though I just want to keep it fun and bring it back to why I started riding in the first place.

Good luck and thanks for talking with us today, Quintin. Is there anyone you’d like to thank?

Oh absolutely! I want to thank my parents that have for sure been my biggest supporters throughout my racing career. Also, the Gerber family who took me out east. Without them I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do that. As well as Blackfoot Direct, they’ve been a long-time sponsor of mine and I’m super-appreciative of that. I’d also like to thank James Coy for everything he’s done for me. Without the help of these people I wouldn’t have been able to do the things I did. Thanks Billy for reaching out and allowing me to share some stuff about me.