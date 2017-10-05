ICYMI | Catching Up with…Taylor Ciampichini

By Billy Rainford

Last week was #40 for the DMX Frid’Eh Update. In 2017, that number belonged to Barrie, Ontario, native, Taylor Ciampichini. Taylor only competed in a couple rounds of the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals last summer as he was busy planning his future away from the racing side of Motocross. Here’s our conversation from last week, in case you missed it.

Taylor Ciampichini is the stylish rider from Barrie, Ontario, who we’ve gotten to know well over the years. In 2016, he earned #40 but then we didn’t see him at the races much this past summer. In fact, he only raced 2 rounds and will be #76 for 2018.

Like most riders his age, he’s had to deal with real life issues, such as a career, and so he spent time getting his future sorted out. I know this because he was in the same class getting his truck license as a good friend of mine this past year.

We grabbed him for a chat to talk about his past and where he sees his future going.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Taylor. Could you start off by telling everyone a little about yourself?



Taylor Ciampichini: Hey, Billy, first off thanks for doing this! I’m from Barrie, Ontario, but currently living in Wasaga Beach. I started racing circa 2007 and made my Pro debut in fall of 2013 at one of the AXTour events in Bowling Green, Kentucky (If I can remember right).

How did you pick your first racing number?

CMX gave me 59 then CMRC changed it to 259 and it stuck.

You were #40 for this past year. You only raced 2 rounds in 2017. Why so few?

After this winter down south I came home and went to school for my AZ License. I really needed a full-time job. After school I could not land a secure job driving for one of the race teams this summer, so I went and got a job at great company called Larway Transport out of Barrie. I drove locally for 4 weeks and long haul for 6 weeks. I never got to ride, I brought a bicycle with me and tried to workout but truthfully hated being alone 6 days a week. So I quit trucking 2 days before the Gopher Dunes Pro National and attempted to race.

How is your new job going? What do you do? My new job at Mike Jackson GM as a Sales Consultant is amazing. The Friday after Gopher I got hired there. Lucky for me, my manager is a huge Moto/Snowcross dad and has guided his 3 talented kids to multiple Snowcross Championships.

How did your 2 races you did go this sumer?

Well, I understand first-hand why most people that work full-time only ride on weekends (Laughs). The races were good, I had fun and I finished in the top 20… after barely riding and working lots, you can’t expect too much more.

What have you been up to since RJ’s?

Since RJ’s I’m pretty sure I’ve worked every day but Sundays; I really like my job!! But I’ve been either riding moto on the Sundays or riding Jetskis.

What will you do this fall?

Well, first time since 2012 there is no fall AXTour. I’m going to continue to work to just keep saving my money. Recently, I’ve taken a small role in working with Huber Motorsports’ Cale Callan, 18 year Pro-Lite Snocross Racer with some off-the-sled training. It’s very similar to when I was training alongside Tanner Ward and Austin Watling with Kyle Thompson (FrankFit) the last few years. It’s always nice to have a motivator to go to the gym with!

What will you do over the winter months?

I’m going to continue working with Cale and perhaps go to some of the Snocross races for Mike Jackson GM to show off some new Chevs, and who knows, maybe find someone to work for at the CSRA races for a change. It’s going to be my first winter home in a long time so might as well make the best of it.

What are your plans for next summer?

Next summer is a long ways away…. I’m still trying to figure out my plans for tomorrow (Laughs). I promise it will involve dirt bikes.

Over the years, what’s your most memorable racing moment?

I can’t narrow it down to one moment, but the one weekend that I’ll never forget and truly was just awesome was Rj’s CMRC Pro National in 2016 when I got to fill in for the GDR Honda team in front of my hometown crowd. Such a fun weekend.

Thanks for chatting with us. Who would you like to thank?