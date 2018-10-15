ICYMI | Catching Up with Vincent Lauzon

By Billy Rainford

Vincent Lauzon is from Laval and calls Blainville, Quebec, home. He skipped the western rounds of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour and picked it up at round 5 at Sand Del Lee near Ottawa.

His best moto finish was a 12th at Gopher Dunes, where he had his best overall, a 12th. Here’s a look at his summer at the nationals:

He raced 4 events, earned 67 points in the 250 Pro class, and finished 28th overall.

We grabbed him for a conversation to talk about his beginnings, his racing, and his future.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Vincent. OK, let’s start at the beginning. How did you get into Motocross in the first place?

Vincent Lauzon: It was at Sainte-Julie in 50cc. My father bought me a motocross bike for Christmas. It was supposed to be for fun only (trail riding), that’s what he told my mom to convince her, even though he knew he was buying it to get me into racing.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 54. I chose it because my father used to ride a motocross in the 80’s, and he was using that number.

What was your first race, and how did it go?

As said before, my first race took place in Sainte-Julie. For a guy who used his motocross bike only three or four times before that race, I was able to finish mid-pack in my very first race. I did the whole championship that year, and by the end of the year I was able to land my first podiums.

What was the highlight of your amateur career?

In my opinion, one of the highlights of my career is the time I qualified for the Olympic Stadium during my Junior years. I was able to snag the very last spot and participate in the final event with the pros. I even had a great start and was among the first to get to the first corner.

How did your Intermediate year go, and who were the top guys you were up against?

My intermediate years were great. My second season went very well, I fought for the first place of the championship until the very last race of the season. That year, the top guy I was up against was Nicolas Lavallée. Also, during that year, I did really great at the ECAN event with first place on all three races in MX2, and qualified 4th in the mud for the pro event.

What year did you turn Pro and how did that season go?

My first year as a pro was in 2016. The first year in pro is never easy. It really was an adaptation year for me because the level of these guys is different compared to Intermediates. Overall, it still was a great year for me since I had good results.

You earned #41 for 2018. What was the highlight of your summer in the Motocross portion of the series?

I definitely had a tough season. 2018 was rough on my body. I injured myself as many times this year as my fifteen previous seasons altogether. I’m a bit disappointed because I started the national championship great at Gopher Dunes. Also, my provincial championship was going well — I won the overall on the first three weekends in MX2.

How did the Montreal SX go for you?

Ahahahahaha, let’s talk about the weekend right before the Montreal SX. There was a motocross party named Goon-Fest in Ferme-Neuve. There were pitbike races and I dislocated my collarbone. I scrubbed a tabletop and I landed one foot short, which brought me to the hospital one week before the National. You probably saw me at the Olympic Stadium during the SX because I was already registered for the race, so I tried to participate at the event. Turns out it is pretty damn hard to ride a motocross with a dislocated collarbone.

Will you be racing the Quebec City Supercross? What are your goals for it?

I still don’t know if my shoulder will be ready for the Quebec SX, but I would really like to participate since it’s a local race for me. If I’m able to line up on the gate, I would like to finish in the top 10.

How about Hamilton?

I will not be attending the Hamilton SX.

What are your winter racing plans?

Usually, I work every week during winter, but I’m currently evaluating the possibility to pass a few months in Florida and California to practice.

What are your racing plans for next summer?

Following my winter practice in the South, I would like to do the whole series (West and East). If my plans don’t come through, I will focus mainly on the provincial championship.

What is it you do for your 9-5 job? Is that what you’ll do for the future?

9 to 5 is a bit of an understatement… I work as a carpenter full-time, and I intend to keep doing that job for a while. I just got my competency certificate-journeyman!

OK, thank you and good luck. Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank all my sponsors, which are: Motovan, KTM Canada, Mathias Marine Sports, Ventilation Benoit Léveillé, Shot, Shoei, Scott, TCX, EVS, Kutvek America, Moto Expert, Five Advanced Gloves, my dad, my mechanic Sybro. I would also like to thank everyone who supports me and come to events to cheer me.