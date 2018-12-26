ICYMI | Catching Up with William Crete

By Billy Rainford

William Crete is from Blainville, Quebec, and has been on the scene for a few years and it would be great to see him get the chance to run the entire Motocross series from coast to coast one day.

Here’s a look at his 2018 season:

MX

SX

We got in touch this week to find out a little more about him and what he has planned for his future, on and off the track:

Direct Motocross: Hello, William. OK, let’s start at the beginning. Where are you from? How old are you? And how did you get into Motocross in the first place?

William Crete: Hi, Billy. I’m 20 years old and I live in Blainville, Qc. I started riding around my house after my little brother got a PW50 for his birthday and since that I’m having more and more fun on my dirt bike. What was your first number and how did you choose it? My first number was 130 because I’m born the 30th, and I was preferring 3-digit numbers back in the time and the easiest number to do with electrical tape was the 1 so we went with the 130 (Laughs). What was your first race, and how did it go? Honestly, I don’t even know where I did my first race but I guess it didn’t go too bad since I’m still racing… What was the highlight of your amateur career? My Supermini year, I won the ECAN plus the Frederick Laflamme trophy and finished second at Walton with a bit of luck on my side (or bad luck for other). How did your Intermediate year go, and who were the top guys you were up against? My Intermediate year was pretty good. I finished on the podium in 2 of the 3 Intermediate classes at the ECAN and I remember that the guy to beat that year was Jonah Brittons.

What year did you turn Pro and how did that season go? I turned Pro in 2017 and it went great for me (I can almost say that it went better than 2018 since I earned the number 51). What was the highlight of your 2017 summer that earned you #51? I will say my top 10 O/A at Deschambault in the swamp. I was not happy at all when I knew I will have to ride in muddy conditions but I was pretty happy at the end of the journey.

What is your favourite track in Canada? Rights now is Riverglade since I like the tracks that are hard pack and have some good size jumps (I never went to Calgary, so for now is Riverglade).

Your best moto and overall of last summer came at Deschambault — a 20-16 for 18th. Can you take us through that one? Was it your best ride of the summer? Exactly, it my was best O/A for 2018. It’s not my greatest result but I’m happy with how I rode that weekend after working on Monday to Wednesday then racing two Youth classes the following days and racing in Pro MX2 on Saturday. It was a busy week, but a fun one!

You ended up 30th in Motocross. You only did 4 eastern rounds, but can you sum up the summer for us? Are you happy with your results? Yes, it was a fun summer and learned a lot on and off the bike. (Learned that I should probably stay away from skate parks if my season is not over).

You will be #64 in 2019. How do you feel about that number? Does the number remind you of anyone?



I know that for this year Jimmy Decotis will be running with the #64 and I like his style and he is short guy a bit like me (Laughs). Were you planning on racing the entire Supercross portion? You did Quebec City only where you got 14th. Can you tell us how the Supercross series went for you?



Next year I want to do more supercross! Québec was rough. In practice it was the first time that I was riding SX and also I had a special suspension setup that I was also trying for the first time in practice. Next year I will be way more prepared for the SX series.

How do you think the first season under new ownership/management went? I guess it whnt great since they were a lot of racers and fans!