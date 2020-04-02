Inside X – LIVE on MAVTV / TwoWheel TV

Brigden, On- Jetwerx is excited to announce the launch of a weekly talk show called InsideX. The first episode will drop April 8th at 8pm ET, live on MavTV Canada / TwoWheel TV app, and will continue each week on Wednesdays at 8pm.



With special cameras/technology and video chats with guests, the Jetwerx crew will be able to bring you some entertainment while practicing Social Distancing.



With the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown becoming a staple in the Canadian motocross industry, Jetwerx saw a need to build a way to better connect with our fans.



From race recaps, rider interviews, industry news and product launches, InsideX is set to deliver. Triple crown announcers Ryan Gauld, Kyle Thompson and Brett Lee will be hosting a wide variety of topics and guests.



This platform allows our teams, our riders and our partners to have a voice on a national and international level, and give all the Triple Crown fans the latest on the happenings around the sport of Motocross.



“Inside X was a project that started years ago but always got pushed to the back burner due to Jetwerx’s work loads. I’m extremely excited to help bring something to our fans and families that they can look forward to in these tough times. We love our sport of motocross and look forward to the next chapter” – Justin Thompson, Jetwerx