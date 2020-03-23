INSTAGRAM LIVE Interview with BRENDAN from KDEAM OPTICS

By Billy Rainford

Brendan Goldstein from KDEAM OPTICS.

We tested out the viability of Instagram Live split-screen interviews today with our old friend Brendan Goldstein from KDEAM OPTICS in Palm Coast, Florida.

KDEAM sponsors a few Supercross race teams, including the guys over at Canadian PRMX.

Brendan is always down to try something new, so he was quick to agree to be our test guy for this interview method.

I forgot to save the video after we finished so it will only las ton our STORIES page for the next 24 hours.

This should be a great way to get in touch with people in the future so watch for lots more of these…and I won’t forget to save them so they last forever!

Click the link and then click on our STORIES tab:

https://www.instagram.com/directmotocross/