Interview with Ben Fooks as They Prepare to Host Their First Pro MX National at DORVA in Drumheller, AB

By Billy Rainford

#44 Ryker Plante soaring over the picturesque backdrop of the Alberta Badlands of Drumheller, Alberta. | Sheila Plante photo

With the Drumheller Off Road Vehicle Association (DORVA) about to host their first-ever Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour Pro Motocross Championship round in Drumheller, Alberta, on June 14th, I wanted to get in touch to see how things are going.

I went straight to the top and contacted DORVA President Ben Fooks to get his thoughts on hosting Round 3 this summer.

Here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Ben. First off, let’s go back to the beginning and find out how you got involved in Motocross in the first place. How did you get your start?

Ben Fooks: My dad rode motorcycles when he was young. Street bikes. He decided to buy my older brother, Jon, a KX 80 in 1987. Soon after that he bought me a KDX 80 and we were very shortly hooked on motocross.

My brother did one race in Lethbridge in 1987 and by 1988, my older brother, Jon, my younger brother, Peter, and I were racing the entire series. My dad also took on a Kawasaki dealership. We quickly became well know in Alberta as we were definitely “all in” on motocross

What is your racing background? How far did you make it and who did you do battle with?

My racing background started in 1988. My first race was in Antler Lake, AB. I rode the Beginner class in the CMA series which at the time was very well attended. I didn’t really set the world on fire and contested the same series in 1989.

In 1990, the CMC was born and I was still in the Beginner class!

In 1991, I won the CMC Nationals in Brooks, AB and moved up to the 80 Expert class in the fall of 1991.

That fall series I battled quite a bit with Lance Rickard and Marty Madsen; we pretty much grew up together racing. Marty, Lance and I pretty much had to settle in behind Bart Stevenson and Steve Chaba in 1992.

I moved up to the Junior class in 1993 on a 125. I raced on year in Junior and won the fall series in the 125 and 250 class.

In 1994, I moved up to Intermediate where I won the spring series in the 125 class. The nationals in Markerville were to be my last Intermediate race before moving up to Pro class. Unfortunately, the Jason Frenette-designed Supercross track was too much for me, as I broke my arm badly while leading the second moto. I missed the fall series.

I moved up to Pro in 1995. Nothing to report once in Pro. Lol. But that certainly was a big class back then. There was Jason Frenette, Blair Morgan, Lane Oslanski, Tim Zackaris, Cal Nowicki, Zoli Bereyni, Rudy Zasko, Troy Ritchie, Ross Pederson, Julian Cerny, Bart Stevenson, Dustin Heikenen, Todd Starchuck, John Nichner, and Doug Peters…to name a few.

Man, there was so many guys racing Pro back then. It was really different than it is now.

And of course, what was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was 156 which was assigned by the CMA. Once I could pick my own, I chose #15 and I have no idea why? Once I moved to the big bikes, I chose #671 because Robbie Reynard was my hero at the time. I kept that number for the rest of my career.

What is your role over there at DORVA and how did you get involved?

I am currently the President of DORVA. I have been involved since 1990. We have always had such a great group here in Drumheller.

OK, so we have the right guy, here. Lol. I spoke with you a couple years ago and you were pretty hellbent on hosting National one day soon. What’s your main reason for wanting to bring a big race to your facility?

I honestly don’t know, other than it’s the one thing we haven’t done. We hosted the CMC Nationals in 1990, but that was very minor compared to this. And I guess because so many people told me it would be impossible for us to get a national here. I guess I’m one of those people who thinks outside the box. I truly believe that it will be a great success.

Having attended many outdoor races in my life, Drumheller is set with such a beautiful background and it’s, honestly, the only outdoor track I can think of that you can see the entire course from almost anywhere at the facility.

As far as growing the sport, that’s what we are here to do. A spectator watching a race in Drumheller can follow the entire race for the lead, not missing that big pass or getting confused about what’s happening because they can only see part of the track. It’s like watching Supercross, almost. You can see everything.

Also, we are a world famous tourist town with so much to do here. People come from all over the world to see the Dinosaur Museum. So I guess our reason really is that we just want to see it in our town. We are very proud of our facility.

Don Fooks founded the track back in 1990 just outside the town of Drumheller, Alberta. | Sheila Plante photo

How did you first get the wheels turning to get to where you will host Round 3 this summer?

Well, that’s a long story…

I’ve been talking about this for years. This past year though, one of our key members, Phil Thompson, won tickets to the final round of the Triple Crown series in Hamilton, Ontario. So, the executive of our board decided to go to Hamilton and try to meet some of the people that could make it possible for us to host a national.

Brad Peake, Phil Thompson, Tyler Heffernan, and I headed out to Hamilton. We took in the race and indulged in a couple too many beers [I remember that part] and headed into the pits after the race and talked to anyone that would listen to us. We spoke with you, Billy, JSR, Gauldy, Kyle (Thompson) and Justin Thompson, Paul Kingsley, and many others.

We left the race feeling pretty good about our contacts we had made and decided to make a stop at a bar on the way home. As fate would have it, it was hosting the after party for event. We went inside and talked with more riders, team managers, just anyone and everyone.

It became very apparent to me at this point that motocross had not changed at all since my days of deep involvement in the 1990’s — it’s just one big family. Everyone knows and cares for each other. It really motivated us even more to push for this event.

Keylan Meston rode with some support from DORVA in 2019. | Bigwave photo

So, in the midst of all these conversations I ended up talking with Keylan Meston. I told him how proud we were to see him out there representing the west. We talked at length about trying to grow that representation in the west which was once so strong. This led to us touching base when we returned to Alberta and sponsoring Keylan in 2019.

This was not only to help Keylan but to show how serious we were about wanting to get DORVA on the 2020 national schedule.

We had a very successful year with Keylan and it brought not only us, but Keylan closer to the the Thompsons. It showed some solidarity and unity, I believe. We are truly here to grow the sport and Keylan has been a great partner in this. As you know, he is an outstanding individual and has a lot of intelligent things to say.

So, then Brad Peake, our Vice President, drew up a resumé for the track. We sent this to Jetwerx and followed this up with a trip to San Del Lee to watch the race and speak with Kyle Thompson. We got a short but very effective meeting with Kyle, myself, Brad Peake, and Keylan.

Kyle was starting to really get what we are all about and began to show more interest in adding us to the series.

Brad then flew with his daughter to Walton for the final round of the outdoor series, again showing our presence and interest. He had a brief meeting with Kyle.

Brad then arranged a promotional video to be filmed using one of our talented members who has a YouTube channel called FIT4MOTO. We created this video showcasing our track and scenery and this was the final piece of the puzzle.

We were finally seriously in the conversation.

I told you this was a long story!! Anyway, here we are, ready to show why we worked so hard to get this.

Sorry, I wasn’t listening… Lol. What is the history of the track? Who started it and what kind of events have you hosted in the past?

The club was founded in 1990. My dad, Don Fooks, was the original founder of the club. We own a rental company in Drumheller and we are a Bobcat dealer. This track was built with Bobcats from our business in 1990.

My mom, Tris Pargeter, was also instrumental in getting the funding to start the facility, as she was a member of the Drumheller Chamber of Commerce.

During the meeting for the approval of grant funds, the chamber was set to pass on giving DORVA the start up funds, but my mom raised the case of what a great family sport it is and how great it is for the community. They changed their minds and granted us the funds.

Our first race was an eye-opener as this was the era of change from CMA who had actually in their rule book, “No Double Jumps,” to CMC where the wild west ran free. Our track was full of doubles, triples, etc.. It was almost a Supercross track.

The ambulance was very busy that day and we learned so much from it!

The track became an absolute staple on the motocross tour in Alberta in the 1990’s. We had a very close relationship with Connie Frenette, who was the President of the CMC. We hosted many events throughout the 1990’s. Riders like Ross Pedesen, Zoli Bereyni, Robin Dohlman, Jason Frenette, Blair Morgan, Doug Peters, and many others were frequently in attendance.

Many eras after the 90’s continued on the success of the DORVA track that has led us to today.

The 2000’s saw the beginning of a smaller group of riders coming out of Drumheller. Brad Peake, who is currently instrumental in the hosting of the national this summer, ran the track for the better part of the 2000’s bringing it back from near extinction.

The DORVA track continued to hold races and participated in some local series with Calgary throughout the 2000’s. The track became very popular for weekend riders and campers in the latter half of the first decade of 2000.

The club saw a resurgence of local interest and riders in around 2009. We began to host local AMSA races again in 2010.

It’s not far from Calgary, so what’s the plan to draw people to your race only 2 weekends after Round 1 in Calgary?

Honestly, our plan is to set an example. There is no way of predicting what type of turnout we get, but there are many variables in our favour, we believe.

We have a strong marketing plan and our goal is to grow the sport. We are strictly not-for-profit so we intend to prove that thinking outside the box is what will grow the series and the sport. Our goal is to have our event leaving people saying, “That was awesome!!!!“

Their team will work tirelessly to make this a race to remember. | Sheila Plante photo

What can people expect when they pull into the track for the National this summer?

You can expect to see a beautiful, well-groomed and watered track nestled beneath a viewing platform allowing you to see every square inch of the track, with a beautiful backdrop of the town of Drumheller and the beautiful Drumheller Valley. A valley so picturesque that many movies have been filmed here because its beauty.

You can expect an assortment of food vendors as well as trade vendors there to help enhance your experience.

You can expect a beer garden and other forms of entertainment to be offered.

I’ve actually never been there. So, what is the actual track like?

The track has always been very popular among fans and riders alike. Although, our soil being clay-based offers some challenges. Our track has large jumps, elevation changes, rhythm sections, and actual whoops!! Old school, I know, but we have them.

I spoke with Keylan Meston and he said you guys were going to do some testing and fine tune the track for an event of this size. What do you see as being some of the changes?

We made some changes that Keylan recommended to set it up for better racing. We made some minor layout changes as well as incorporated our Intermediate track into it to get the lap time where we needed it to be.

What kind of contract did you sign? Is this a one-year or multi-year deal?

We are looking at a two-year deal. As of now, we have not signed the finished agreement but are looking to do two years. We hope it’s the start of a great relationship, and we believe that is the direction we are headed.

How close are hotels? How big is Drumheller, anyway?

Hotels are very close. The town of Drumheller is in the backdrop of our signature 110-foot tabletop jump. Much like Calgary’s backdrop, it’s close enough to see it nicely in a picture. Maybe 5 minutes to be technical. The town of Drumheller population is 8000 people, not including the outlying area which boosts that significantly.

The gate drops for Round 3 on June 14th… | Sheila Plante photo

Can you guarantee we’ll see some dinosaur bones?

I can guarantee that if you visit the museum while you are here. You will definitely see some impressive displays of dinosaur bones!

Will you have any races on the National layout before we get there?

Just the AMSA race on Amateur Day which I strongly recommend riders to participate because the track crew and equipment we have are going to be second to none!

OK Ben, thanks for taking the time to talk with us today. Good luck with your preparations and is there anyone you’d like to thank before we let you go?

I need to personally thank Brad Peake for his participation in this crazy dream of mine. I never could have pulled things together like he has. Since that trip to Hamilton, he and I have spent hours brainstorming, making calls, contacts, travelling etc. Two different personalities merging together for an incredible result. Thanks, Brad! I would also like to thank all the volunteers and families that helped get this facility to where it is today. It’s a thankless job but when you have passion for the sport, it’s so rewarding!