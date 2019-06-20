Interview with Head Referee, Paul Kingsley

By Billy Rainford

We grabbed MRC Head Referee, Paul Kingsley, to learn more about his history and talk about the Round 3 mud race. | Bigwave photo

Being an official in any sport can be a thankless job, literally. I don’t remember the last time I thanked a referee at an event, but maybe it’s time I think about that at the next one I’m at.

Having said that, MRC Head Referee, Paul Kingsley, seems to be able to walk the line between hardliner and sympathetic rule enforcer.

Paul is as old school as they come in our sport — he’s been there, done that — so when he made the decision to cancel the second motos at the 3rd round of the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals at McNabb Valley MX in Minnedosa, Manitoba, you know he did not take it lightly.

A referee can’t be everywhere at all times, but the official video captured at the events can be a useful tool in deciding what to do about alleged infractions.

With all this in mind, we wanted to get in touch with Paul to learn a little more about his history in the sport and to talk about what happened in Manitoba.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Paul. First off, there may be some people out there who don’t know your history. Can we start by asking you about how you got into Motocross in the first place and how far you went in the sport as a racer?

Paul Kingsley: I brought an RM100 back in 1976, started riding and decided to try racing. Father rallied cars so racing was in the blood. Did some local racing in 1977 in the Maritimes then after graduation left for Ontario to try and do as much as I could in Motocross.

Rode a yr as a Junior, then 2 yrs in Senior, then Expert in 1981. Two partners and I formed KTM Canada in 1980 which we ran until one’s passing in 1992, approximately.

I rode KTMs until 1997, thru the troubled times. In 1980 finished 13th as a Senior in the CMA Expert nationals. In 1984 finished 9th in the 500 class.

The following year I had a broken arm before the Nationals so the year was wasted. Any time there was nothing going on in Canada I would head south with Mike Harnden and race AMA Nationals. Most times I would qualify but never quite a top 20 and I raced for Canada at the 500 GPs in Quebec (qualified 11th behind Ross Pederson and Pierre Couture) and many Unadilla GP’s. You only learn if you go up against stiffer competition.

I tried the expert Hare Scrambles and ended up winning the National Championship, I think it was 1986. Did Motocross and Hare Scrambles the following year but suffered 3 big concussions and was advised to stop racing. Stepped away for a year, then I had to get back into it.

At what point did you make the move over to the official side of the sport? How and when did that happen?

I was asked to be a finish line ref when Mark Stallybrass was starting up CMC in 1989, approximately. That’s where it started. I was the racing ref and I would run off and get into the riding gear, race and switch back.

I was able to win the Vet Master Championship and when I turned 40, the Plus 40 Championship.

Paul at the 2010 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Championship in Tennessee. | Bigwave photo

In 1997 I crashed hard at RJ’s and broke my back, but even that did not wise me up. As you know, I qualified for Loretta Lynn’s in 2010, wanted to win the Plus 50 class but I crashed practicing 10 days before the event collapsing a lung and braking 2 ribs. I went and rode anyway and finished 10th.

I wanted to go again but was asked if I would return to CMRC to ref, so I retired and here we are.

OK, let’s talk about that mud race at Minnedosa for Round 3. What’s the biggest worry for you guys about a race in those conditions?

In those conditions, you have to think about rider safety both on the track riding and in case of an accident. Then trying to monitor to try to keep the racing fair; we only have the two of us (Daryl Murphy).

The track looked like it was going to be pretty good after first practice/qualifier, didn’t it.

When they went out in the 1st practice session, I thought we were going to be OK, and as we got into qualifying it was get much worse and slower. I checked a top rider’s lap time and it was approximately 15 seconds slower in second session.

It just kept raining in Minnedosa. | Bigwave photo

But then it just kept raining and we lost the track. What did you do differently for the first motos on Saturday?

We used the track owner’s shed full of hay bales to help mark and keep riders on the track. I dropped the moto length by 5 minutes for both classes, the thought being to try to get as many bikes to the end as possible.

There were a lot of riders going off the course. In fact, 5 people got docked from the first turn infractions. Obviously, things are a bit different in these conditions, but what did you see as the biggest concern here?

I was unable to see the start from where I start the race, but I was told immediately that there had been a lot of riders off the track. Upon review of our video later, some riders that were off the track passed riders that were on the track.

Now, how about the start straight? You must remember that inside line at Hully Gully down the grass in a mudder there, no? What is the rule about the yellow markers and going up on the grass in this situation?

As I state at every riders meeting, the yellow Acerbis markers mark the track boundaries; you must be trackside of the markers. There is no chalk line from one to the next. As long as you are on the correct side you are good.

So, did anyone break the rules there?

I know where you are going here. We have still shots and video and the rider is trackside of both markers, his front end is off the ground and he is leaning to the track side. Where his back tire is he is not looking, he is concentrating on ensuring that he is still trackside at the next marker and he clearly was, also missing Daryl who was standing there to ensure all riders were trackside.

The gate next to the grass was used to get both holeshots in the Pro motos in Minnedosa. | Bigwave photo

I heard you called the 2nd motos because you guys couldn’t police the course to the level that was needed for fair racing. Is this true? What was your specific reason for canceling?

The rain was still continuing, and when I left the next day it was still going. There were many factors that caused me to cancel.

Firstly, I did not believe that we could make a safe-but-fair surface for the riders. All riders for one reason or another were leaving the track, loss of control, swerving to miss other riders, riding off the track to let others by etc..

Top riders driving close to the edge in these condition make mistakes. If they are not gaining advantage by passing others then it’s OK, but when does it become too often? It’s so subjective.

The track crew tried to move material off the track but were losing the battle. The skid steer was doing best but the dozer almost needed a tow. The ambulance tried to move and got stuck, so I said that I was calling the race.

At Gopher Dunes we are trying a new system for me. After starting the race, I am going to go up a sky jack and call the race using our radio system. There will be 2 people extra on the ground to cover my regular flagging, plus Daryl.

What about outside assistance to a rider when he’s stuck in the mud? There were a lot of people getting help on Saturday.

In the rule book, officials are allowed to help a downed rider with fear of penalty. Normally, we allow the riders to try to figure it out, but if they are stuck under or unable to move themselves or the machine we will step in if we are present.

My assistant was present for Dylan (Wright) and waited as he tried to get his bike up. He went over and as Dylan got the bike up placed his hand on it. No harm, he really did nothing and the video shows this.

Did we learn anything from this event that you’ll put into practice, moving forward?

I have already met with the Jetwerx crew. We are going to be doing some different things with the bannering to help keep the riders on track. Instead of bannering the day before we will try just staking the areas for the banners and putting up the banners on race day morning. We’ll use more of the Acerbis markers, plus the large corner markers. They will be out before practice to deter riders from making lines that go out of bounds.

We are bringing a quantity of the indoor tuff blocks to future races to be able to safely block and deter riders from leaving the track. This is safer than a stiff hay bale.

At Gopher Dunes we are trying a new system for me. After starting the race, I am going to go up a sky jack and call the race using our radio system. There will be 2 people extra on the ground to cover my regular flagging, plus Daryl.

From this height, I should be able to see the complete track. I will be able to follow the leading group, watching for accidents, lappers, yellow/red cross infractions and track cutting. I will have pen and paper to make notes so I do not forget.

It’s not going to be perfect, but it’s a step in the right direction. I will not see everything but we have to try something or riders will continue to take liberties.

Paul will be up in a sky jack at Gopher Dunes keeping watch and taking notes. | Bigwave photo

When will we know the results of the appeals from the penalties?

Once I made my ruling, the riders and teams were notified and given the information on how to appeal if they wished. Any appeals we receive are sent to the MCC. They set up a call and I am asked about my race report.

It’s sort of like a court; I’m in the witness box and I answer questions. I supply them with any footage or anything they require. They then let me off the call and the board makes a ruling. What they come up with is what we have to go with.

OK, thank you for taking the time to answer these questions, Paul. Enjoy the break and we’ll see you at Gopher Dunes.

Thanks for the time, Billy

