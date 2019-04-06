It’s Go Time in Abbotsford! | Race Predictions

By Billy Rainford

250 Class

It was over a year ago — February 23rd, 2018, to be exact — when #910 Carson Brown headed up to Canada from Washington State to race his Cycle North Shift Honda to victory in the mud of Round 1 in Abbotsford, BC. It really wasn’t a surprise win, considering the wet riding skills this kid displays on his hugely popular Instagram page. If you want some great entertainment, head over to his PAGE and check it out.

The unfortunate takeaway from the opening round of Rockstar Triple Crown AX was the condition of the dirt. It had been stored outside, of course, but the west coast suffered through one of its snowiest and wettest winters on record. By the time they brought the soil inside, it was too late, the damage was done. Riders were welcomed by an indoor mud race.

Fast forward a year and the BC coastal area is already seeing summer-like conditions. This is not going to be a repeat of last year’s mud fest.

So who is going to win the 250 class this year?

2018 250 Abbotsford Results:

910 Carson Brown – not racing 1 Shawn Maffenbeier – moved up to 450 class 27 Tanner Ward – not racing AX portion 101 Ryan Lockhart – not racing Pro class 82 Kyle Springman – should be racing 35 Jonah Brittons – should be in top 10 if racing 46 Marco Cannella – should be a factor in top 5 157 Wyatt Waddell – should be a factor in top 7 477 Joey Parkes – should be in top 10 12 Dylan Wright – should be a factor for the win

We haven’t seen an Entry List for the event yet, so the names above are not officially in or out, as far as I know.

There are a couple new players we need to talk about: #5 Tyler Medaglia and #94 Luke Renzland.

#5 Tyler Medaglia is a 2-time Canadian 250 MX champion and an AMA West Arenacross champion – he’s got the credentials. However, it’s been a long time since Tyler has lined up in the Pro class on a 250 against these young and hungry kids. It’s a well known fact that things are just different in the 250 class.

Having said that, Tyler is a small rider and loves racing at least as much as anyone else who’s ever thrown a leg over a dirt bike. That will help him.

I feel he should be one of the riders standing on the podium when the dust settles, Saturday in Abbotsford, and a future Saturday in Barrie, Ontario. It’s probably the one thing most people are looking forward to getting an answer to.

#94 Luke Renzland is coming up to replace Jess Pettis on the Royal Distributing FXR Yamaha team. Kevin Tyler and Johnny Grant have a chip on their shoulder. They may try to tell you it’s not there, but I can see it if I look closely.

Two years ago, they lost 250 champion Shawn Maffenbeier to another team, and then it happened again this year. They want to prove a point that they know how to pick and develop a champion. With a rider like Luke, almost every piece of the puzzle is already there. He finished 5th overall in the 2018 250 East Supercross series.

And then there’s #620 Brad Nauditt. How will the “nearly Canadian” racer from Washington do as he gets set to take on our complete series again?

Brad has always prided himself on getting good starts and always felt he was good for at least one holeshot per event whenever he raced up here. Being a good starter is even more important in Arenacross, and it should really help keep Brad pushing near the front of the pack.

Will he win? I just don’t think he’s going to beat Medaglia or Renzland, but he’s going to give the rest of the guys something to think about.

#19 Dylan Wright should be the guy I’m calling for the win this weekend, but I’m not. I’m not being harsh here, we just need to see him do it. He’s not lacking speed, skill, or determination… we know that!

I don’t think I’ve ever said this before, but I know others have: Sometimes you have to slow down to go faster. I think this cliché was written for Dylan. He’s always been the most fun rider to watch, but that excitement sometimes brings with it the problems of riding on the razor’s edge.

If Dylan goes out and wins the main event at Round 1, he’s going to be tough to beat.

#46 Marco Cannella will put his laid back personality out there Saturday night and be up at the front. Marco has been training hard and lined up for a race in Tampa, Florida, while I was down there for the Daytona SX.

He raced a 450 and looked like he had the speed to be racing for a top 3-5 spot…until he got his first taste of arm pump. No, it’s not going to be a recurring thing with him, he just got pulled around the track on the big bike and he wasn’t ready for it, I guess.

He walked away from that event knowing he’s got the speed to run with some of the top guys. Marco will show the top couple riders a wheel at Round 1 and be in the mix each and every weekend.

From what I can see, without looking at the entry list, these should be your top 5 in the 250 class. We haven’t seen some of the other youngsters who’ll be lining up this weekend, so we could get a surprise or two. And I hope we do!

Round 1 250 Top 5 Predictions:

1. Tyler Medaglia

2. Luke Renzland

3. Dylan Wright

4. Marco Cannella

5. 620 Brad Nauditt

450 Class

In 2018, the 450 riders had the same muddy track to contend with. Like they always say, “Mud is the great equalizer!” That means anything can happen, and the rider who stays on two wheels and makes the fewest mistakes can sneak away with a win. That’s not going to happen this year.

Here’s a look at the 2018 Abbotsford 450 results:

45 Colton Facciotti – not racing Arenacross 16 Cole Thompson – won the AX series 5 Tyler Medaglia – moved to 250 class 910 Carson Brown – not racing 10 Keylan Meston – should be in top 7 7 Dillan Epstein – not racing 2 Matt Goerke – should be a factor for the win 31 Karl Normand – not racing 101 Ryan Lockhart – not racing? 22 Broc Leitner – should be a factor for top 5-7

Let’s talk about the players who should be in the top 5 at Round 1.

#45 Colton Facciotti injured his back late last season during Supercross and wasn’t able to get himself riding until later in the winter. Because of this late start, Colton will sit out the AX portion of the championship and concentrate on winning another MX title.

#16 Cole Thompson should be the guy to beat in this series. Cole has so much AX experience that he makes it look easy. Arenacross is usually such a spastic discipline and he manages to make it look graceful and easy as he wins.

The other guys aren’t going to like this, but Cole should win both indoor series.

Matt Goerke will be a new rider this season, I just think it’s going to happen. I think changing teams will bring the always-needed motivation to re-invent himself.

Of course, he’s always a threat to win when he lines up, but this year I think he feels he has something to prove. He doesn’t want to be a top 3 guy, he wants to win again.

I think Matt will have us all remembering why he’s a multi-time Canadian champion.

Collin Jurin won the Future West Moto Arenacross Championship with ease. He was the class of the field out there in the Chilliwack Barn.

Collin really impressed me with what he was able to do out west, and wait until you see his whoops speed! It’s smooth and very impressive.

I think Collin is going to be riding with some confidence and will turn a few heads against these top level riders. No, I don’t think he’ll podium, but he’ll be showing wheels.

I also think the same thing will happen with Nick Schmidt. He’s the rider Kourtney Lloyd has added to her team to go for podiums.

He’s another Washington rider and he’s scored lots of 450 Supercross points in the AMA Supercross series, so he’s going to come in here with something to say! Again, I don’t think he’ll be on the podium in this field, but I could actually be wrong.

#54 Phil Nicoletti was brought up to Canada to win a championship. He’s been around a long time and has the speed and wisdom to do it.

He got his feet wet late last season in the Supercross series and was an immediate factor at the front. He’s a rider who you should be considering to be battling for the top 3 positions with Thompson and Goerke.

What about Shawn Maffenbeier and his move back to the 450 class on his old team? Shawn won the 250 Arenacross and Triple Crown titles in 2018, so we all know he’s got the speed. How will he do against these seasoned riders, is the question.

I see Shawn surprising us with a holeshot in the main and then getting used to the pace of these guys. He likely won’t finish on the podium, but he’ll be right there.

This will likely be your first look at #10 Keylan Meston on his new ride. He’s been training at Club MX with Maffenbeier and Nicoletti, so he know s where he stands and should be working hard to stay with them.

I see Keylan as a consistent 5-8 rider in this stacked field.

Cade Clason grabbed a holeshot and almost won an Arenacross main last season. If he can get some good starts on his new bike, he’s got the indoor skills to race near the front.

The podium is going to be a rare place for a lot of these fast riders, but it won’t stop them from going for it. Cade will get close but and a podium isn’t out of the question.

It’s going to be great to see #497 Brock Leitner back on the bike after being off for a year with his knee reconstruction. Brock shows a lot of potential indoors and the time off has him realizing just how much he loves racing his dirt bike.

I hope he goes out and gets through the first round without any issues. The tendency to over do it is there whenever you come back from an injury.

He’ll be in that tough 8-10 range I think.

450 Predictions for Abbotsford:

16 Cole Thompson 54 Phil Nicoletti 2 Matt Goerke Nick Schmidt Shawn Maffenbeier

This is a pretty deep field of 450 racers! Good starts will, of course, play a huge factor, so any of the other riders highlighted should be able to make it interesting if they get out front early.

It’s time to go!