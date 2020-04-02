iTunes Links to Jess Pettis, Iain Hayden, and Steve Simms Interviews

By Billy Rainford

Here’s the audio stripped from our recent Instagram Live interviews with Jess Pettis, Iain Hayden, and Steve Simms.

Jess Pettis: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/interview-with-jess-pettis/id1499153886?i=1000470328517

Iain Hayden: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/interview-with-iain-hayden-of-motopark/id1499153886?i=1000470328335

Steve Simms: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/interview-with-rockstar-energy-otsff-yamahas-steve-simms/id1499153886?i=1000470328336

Here’s the link to our iTunes page. Be sure to hit the SUBSCRIBE button: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/direct-motocross/id1499153886