iTunes Links to Jess Pettis, Iain Hayden, and Steve Simms Interviews
By Billy Rainford
Here’s the audio stripped from our recent Instagram Live interviews with Jess Pettis, Iain Hayden, and Steve Simms.
Jess Pettis: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/interview-with-jess-pettis/id1499153886?i=1000470328517
Iain Hayden: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/interview-with-iain-hayden-of-motopark/id1499153886?i=1000470328335
Steve Simms: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/interview-with-rockstar-energy-otsff-yamahas-steve-simms/id1499153886?i=1000470328336
Here’s the link to our iTunes page. Be sure to hit the SUBSCRIBE button: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/direct-motocross/id1499153886