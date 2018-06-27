Jared Stock Heads to the Baker’s Factory to Ride the 2019 Husqvarnas

By Jared Stock

Picture this…

A couple years have passed since you have stepped away from pursuing a life of racing dirt bikes at a high level. Years of blood, sweat and dollar bills have gone by and now you are relaxing at home, trying to win in other areas of life. As you stare at the disorganization of your backyard, you get inspired to make it right.

Running over to the trusty old moto van that is now your daily driver as you cling to the last bits of your racing past, you pin it 5th wide over to the home improvement store for new sod and tear back using all outside lines and start aggressively laying sod in your backyard, running off the high of achievement and feeling that feeling of winning…winning in the competition of cool backyards.

Then, within a handful of hours, you are sitting on a plane with a ticket: DESTINATION – ORLANDO, FL.

You are on your way to the 2019 Husqvarna Motorcycle launch which is being hosted at the world-renowned training facility, the Baker’s Factory. The place where the elite come together to train and push to new limits, and likely lies the largest amount of blood sweat and tears of past and current racers!

Well, that was exactly me just a handful of days ago, no exaggeration (Not even the aggressive gardening part). Talk about a turtle on a fence post! No, I didn’t earn a spot to train down at the Baker’s Factory, but it all came together with the help of some great people that I was offered the opportunity to fly down for a day to check out the 2019 Husqvarna motocross bikes and, along with that, get a grand tour of the Baker’s Factory with the teams hard at work prepping for the upcoming races.

My biggest takeaway from riding at the Baker’s Factory is that it is extremely hot and humid! I had moments when walking over to the next bike to ride where the amount of heat and humidity inside my helmet stripped all my desire to want to train and become a full-time racer. Was I being a bit dramatic? Yes, but who can blame a guy who is coming from the dry climate of Alberta where we seemingly just got out of a winter season a couple weeks ago?!

All kidding aside, it was surreal to roll up to a place you only ever thought you would see in magazines during your lifetime.

As the security gates opened and we drove into the 100-acre lot, it is very apparent the level of professionalism that the facility held. The entire property was covered in green grass cut evenly throughout, and bordered all the tracks within site. Ironically, even with the astonishment of rolling into this dream land, a handful of us could not stop thinking about how we sure would not want to be the one who had to cut all this grass. I think I was just jealous…

Aldon Baker began to give us a tour of his pride and joy and started with showing us two of the A team Supercross tracks. The tracks were built with different dirt to replicate the coast in which they needed to prep for, and were even built to scale either racing in a football vs. baseball stadium.

Panning left from the Supercross tracks was the A team motocross training track, fully prepped and ready to go for the arriving racers to begin the day. On the flip side of the property was another Supercross and motocross track. I believe this half of the property was dedicated more towards the development team riders. This outdoor track is eventually where we would end up with Husqvarna set up with all the new bikes for us to ride.

Our tour then went into the handful of buildings where we could see the inner workings of the teams and the systems they had in play to gain every inch and second out of their training at the Factory. The GPS systems were on charge and the TV and cameras ready for analyzing and reviewing. The only thing I had in my race shop back home that matched was the coffee machine. I was pumped to see I had something in common with the next level training facility.

This facility really had everything down to a science and it was for obvious reason why Husqvarna chose to partner with the Baker’s Factory to host the unveiling of their new line of motorcycles. The concept of riding smart and leveraging the best technology and systems available was a big motivation behind the development of these new bikes.

While learning about the new updates made on the 2019 models, there was a consistent theme of making the updates from a rider’s submission. Every change made was in an attempt to increase the performance and comfort level of the operator and a lot of those submissions came from their championship-winning riders.

While learning about the major updates to the motorcycles, it was interesting to see how many subtle changes were required to match up to the new updates. It is my belief that all the subtle updates show a true passion for performance from Husqvarna and they add up to make a big difference when we got to start spinning laps around the track. So, without further ado, I will break down the product updates and changes to the 2019 motocross line up that stood out to me.

Chassis and Bodywork:

The obvious updates to the 2019 line up is the new bodywork updates. As far as looks go, the classic color scheme continues strong with the brand and they have added to it a blue powder coat frame to finish the look.

I feel a strong divergence of opinions on this style choice on the frame, but, hey, some people think the ‘Canadian tuxedo’ is a great choice of style and some people do not, you decide.

The body work updates themselves do have a functional purpose to them, as well, by creating a more consistent connection for the rider to the bike. They have chosen to widen the middle contact point from the previous generation of bikes, while slimming up both the front and rear contact points of the bike. The goal here is to create more of a seamless feel while riding the bike and moving throughout the range as you tackle the terrain.

As far as functional frame updates go, there have been a handful of updates that have increased rigidity and stability throughout the bikes, including the frame construction itself, a new two-piece composite carbon fiber sub-frame (previously a three-piece concept), updated upper triple clamp, and an extra 5mm of adjustment on the swing arm.

While testing the bikes, I was trying to encapsulate the updates with the repeating theme in my head to share with you, and as I entered corners in the intense conditions of the track I found myself always thinking I was in good hands. When I was committed to entering a corner and sticking a line, the bike felt as committed as I was. Reciprocity is a great feeling to have while pushing the limits on a dirt bike and advances the mindset of comfort and performance.

In particular, I was repeatedly impressed when entering a flat left at a high speed because I was stretching out and doubling two flat rollers to enter the corner. Upon landing, I had to commit to driving the bikes into the corner with no rut to leverage and change my direction. Again, the moment I committed and drove the force to the ground the combination of the precision of the chassis and the high performance of the Dunlop 3S was very clear as the bikes would stick the line and carry all the momentum through to hit the next big jump out of the corner.

To finish off the chassis section, here our a few notable one-liners that should not go unmentioned:



The new frame/bodywork combination allowed for a lower seat pan with a thicker foam. Now, if you have ridden the previous generations of the Husqvarna seat, you will be excited to know the 2019 one isn’t as rough on your butt!

The updated wheels look extra fresh with the laser engraved DID Dirt Star logo, as well as a new nipple that allows for less frequent need to tighten the spokes. Let’s be honest, this is huge as some of us refrain from checking spokes at all.

The Pro Taper bar returns as the OEM spec handlebar. I wasn’t a fan of the new bend, but I find bars a much more personal preference, so you decide!

The black ODI lock on grips continue for 2019. I would buy a bike just to get these stock grips. Huge fan, right here. I will mention though, the EMIG lock on grips available through Husqvarna are not my favourite. Maybe I have small hands but I find them a bit to thick and it distracts me when holding onto the bike.

Braking systems continue to be powered by BREMBO.

Suspension:

With all the updates in the rigidity of the chassis, came updated settings for the WP AER fork and a new piston and settings to match the WP shock. This will be the third year of production in North America with AER fork from WP and I am a big advocate of this fork. The development of this fork will continue to move in the right direction and, in my opinion, will be some of the best suspension available from an OEM set up.

I do also believe there is lots of personalizing you can do to your WP ride depending on your weight and skill level, and so as an added benefit the AER fork does not require you to purchase fork springs in your personalization process as you can adjust this with your supplied WP air pump.

Due to the time constraint of trying to get on to each bike, I didn’t spend any time moving settings around and customizing the suspension for me but I have spent enough time on ’17 and ’18 model year bikes to know the suspension will be outstanding.

Another setting I am really looking forward to testing is the extra 5mm of adjustment in the swingarm. This may sound like an odd thing to get excited about, but I have always been a fan of maximizing the adjustment out for the benefits and so with this new design I am curious to go even further with the adjustments and test it out.

Engine/Performance:

Like how the chassis updates required a slew of smaller updates to bring cohesion, the engines and fueling systems followed a similar pattern. With the updated chassis and body work came a new airbox designed for maximum air flow. Updates to the mapping were performed to assure top level power delivery throughout the gear box and RPM range. The 4-stroke models continue to come with the option for map 1 and map 2 (also upgraded with the new airbox) with the benefit of RPM precise traction control and launch control. I will spend a little more time talking about the flagship 450 motor, as it received the biggest update in the fleet.

FC450 – “Believe us, if we wanted to find more power we could.” The head engineers of the motor department addressed any concerns of a soft powered FC450 motor. They continued the theme of assuring that this bike is built with rider comfort and performance in mind and it’s not about how much horsepower they can produce, but where and when the horsepower can be used.

Without getting into the numbers and details (Because that is way over my head), the major goal in the motor updates is mass centralization along with mass centralization, and mass centralization. With the cylinder head 15mm lower this not only brings cranking mass closer to the center but also manages to shave another 500g from the motor.

This motor was an absolute blast to ride where I didn’t feel the need to be in race mode to go and have fun. I wouldn’t get too carried away with lollygagging though because when you twist the throttle on this bad boy it has some serious pick up and go.

It is also worth mentioning that they had a stock set up FC450 and one with a full exhaust from their partnership with FMF. When riding the two bikes back to back, I found there to be a significant improvement in overall performance with the FMF system. The bike had less engine back pressure on deceleration and amazing throttle response and pull throughout the RPM. When I came off, I mentioned my endorsement to Don Emler Jr. who then went on to explain how much development the partnered companies have done to assure the optimal performance in mapping and the exhaust system. I find it exciting to see the results to come with more time and effort in the collaboration of these two companies.

FC350/FC250 – Both bikes have received an update in the clutch performance with the addition of the diaphragm steel clutch in replace of the traditional coil springs. This feature cut another 190g off the bike and while riding I felt that it improved the engagement and feel of the clutch. This combined with the continued use of the Magura hydraulic clutch is a great combo, in my books.

There wasn’t as long of a list for motor updates in these models, but, in my opinion, they didn’t need to be fixed. I am a huge fan of these two motors and what they are capable of. The 250 continues to have a smooth and usable range of power, even through the bottom and mid-range where typically you don’t have this in a 250. Again, it is worth noting that with a full exhaust system (Akrapovic is this case), it does change the power delivery with more mid and top-end focus and less bottom end hit.

I also love the 350 motors because of the way the throttle and power delivery are timed. With the 350, the power delivery increases as the throttle opens and seems to carry that curve or line to peak RPM. Once you get comfortable with this curve you can be precise, while sometimes when getting used to it I tend to overshoot jumps if I am not careful.

While on the track, I felt the 350 was the easiest bike to make its way around the track and through different obstacles, with a good combination of weight, mass, and power. As for racing, I find the 250 motors still the easiest to ride for longer periods of time.

TC125/TC250 – Obviously, the first bike I ran for was the 2019 TC 125. The opportunity to not only ride at the Baker’s Factory, but to do it on a brand new 125 that hauls the mail…Yes please! I must admit that riding these 125 motors is surprising when you bring the perspective of what you are riding. You still must be careful and selective and shift twice as much as modern four-strokes, but the acceleration and pull through the bottom to the top end of the RPM is great.

The TC125 I rode had a subtle hesitation in the carb if you tried to get away without shifting once more down into a corner, but if you hit your marks and worked through the RPM smoothly, the hesitation didn’t seem to come around. The TC125 also got hooked up with the new diaphragm steel clutch that the FC250 and FC350 got updated with.

The TC250, I believe, will be a favourite for most fans of the 250 two-stroke worlds. The power delivery of the 250 was smooth from bottom to top and did not have a wild powerband kick. This will be a favourite for some, like myself, or a downfall for some who really want that viscous 2-stroke hit. I, myself, really enjoyed the way the power was delivered, allowing me to focus on technique and speed and surviving another lap as the track got rougher and harder near the end of the day.

To end this little wright up, I wanted to mention all the cool accessories that Husqvarna is offering for their bikes, as well. Almost everything they offer is being developed in house, from their factory wheelset to their factory triple clamps. Along with this, as I mentioned before, their partnership with FMF is something that is great for the two companies and we, as the consumer, will benefit from the creation of high quality product with high level performance.

I want to thank Husqvarna for hosting all of us down at the Baker’s Factory, and for Aldon Baker to allow us to come out to check out his facility. Thanks again to all the people who lined this up and thought of me (washed up off-road/moto guy who gardens with his elbows up) as a good candidate to go test some of the new bikes. Allison, Ryan, Billy… you all rock! I hope you all enjoyed the read and maybe we will see you again in the future!