Jeremy McKie Excels at Final Winter Am in Florida

By Billy Rainford

Jeremy Mckie. | Bigwave photo

Canadian Jeremy McKie from Beloeil, Quebec, is down in Florida preparing for the 2020 season and just had a very solid weekend at the final round of the 2020 Florida Winter Ams at Orlando MX.

Here’s a look at the results:

Full results HERE.