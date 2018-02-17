Jess Pettis Out 4-6 Weeks

By Billy Rainford

We have learned that Canadian #160 Jess Pettis will be out for 5-6 weeks with a broken scapula (shoulder blade).

Jess crashed at the Oakland round of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Series but still tried to race the following weekend in San Diego before being forced off the track in pain.

Jess saw the Alpinestars medical crew in San Diego but also went to see his own doctor this past Thursday where the full extent of the damage was learned.

On a positive note, the broken bone means the joint is in tact which could have meant a longer absence for the Prince George, BC rider.

This set back for Jess means Rockstar MX101 Yamaha teammate, rookie Pro Marco Cannella, will join the team for round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Series Arenacross in Abbotsford next weekend.

Marco was originally planning to race a few of the big amateur nationals south of the border, but this injury to Jess has called him into Pro action right away.

Marco has been training down south and will be ready to go February 24th in BC.

MX101’s Kevin Tyler confirmed that “Marco is in for all Arenacross and Jess will rejoin for the east.”

Get well soon, Jess.