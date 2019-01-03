JESS PETTIS REPRESENTING THE KTM RED BULL THOR FACTORY RACE TEAM IN THE 2019 AMA SUPERCROSS

Chambly, Qc. – Brand new member of the KTM Red Bull THOR Factory Race Team, Jess Pettis is competing in the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross beginning this weekend in Anaheim. Jess will be racing against the world’s top racers aboard his all-new WP Suspension equipped ­­­­2019 KTM 250 SX-F.

Pettis, the 2018 MX2 Canadian Champion, is following in the footsteps of other successful Canadian racers by traveling down south to test his Supercross skills against the best Supercross racers in the world. In the 2018 AMA SX season down south, Pettis turned heads and left a lasting impression on the KTM Red Bull THOR Factory Racing team. He followed that up with a solid performance up north during the entire Canadian Triple Crown season where he secured the 2018 MX2 Canadian Championship. Now, equipped with a new chassis, experience and confidence, Pettis is ready to dominate.

Jess Pettis – KTM RED BULL THOR Factory MX2 Racer: “I have been working extremely hard and have been super excited for the AMA SX to begin. After finishing strong in last year’s SX rounds, I feel confident in not only my ability as a racer but in my brand new 2019 KTM 250 SX-F. I am pumped for the first round in Anaheim and can’t wait for the gate drop.”

Jean-Sebastien Roy – KTM Red Bull THOR Factory Racing Team Manager:“We are super pumped about having Jess racing in the prestigious AMA SX series. It’s going to be a great experience for him and it’s going be exiting for the Canadian fans to follow him as he battles against the world best supercross athletes in the world. Jess is ready for the challenge and we are behind him 100%. He has the right equipment’s to go out there and battle his way through.”